Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf adds six new professions in training program

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) is supporting six more professions in its Tamheer training program.
The new professions are clinical assistant, dental assistant, pharmacist assistant and optics professional, as well as training for some professions related to the film industry and postal shipment. The addition comes in line with the program’s objectives to support Saudization, contribute to the skills of national cadres and enhance the performance of the private sector’s enterprises throughout the Kingdom.
Those with university educations seeking jobs in the listed professions will join the list of people benefiting from training. The program offers a financial reward of SR2,000 ($520), which will be transferred to trainees holding a diploma or degree from technical, health or management institutes, and a reward of SR3,000 for holders of bachelor’s degrees and higher.
