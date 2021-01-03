You are here

Saudi Arabia's Hadaf adds six new professions in training program

Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf adds six new professions in training program
Photo/SPA
Updated 04 January 2021
Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf adds six new professions in training program

Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf adds six new professions in training program
  • The program offers a financial reward of SR2,000 ($520), which will be transferred to trainees holding a diploma or degree from technical, health or management institutes
Updated 04 January 2021
RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) is supporting six more professions in its Tamheer training program.
The new professions are clinical assistant, dental assistant, pharmacist assistant and optics professional, as well as training for some professions related to the film industry and postal shipment. The addition comes in line with the program’s objectives to support Saudization, contribute to the skills of national cadres and enhance the performance of the private sector’s enterprises throughout the Kingdom.
Those with university educations seeking jobs in the listed professions will join the list of people benefiting from training. The program offers a financial reward of SR2,000 ($520), which will be transferred to trainees holding a diploma or degree from technical, health or management institutes, and a reward of SR3,000 for holders of bachelor’s degrees and higher. 

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

Flight rush to Saudi Arabia as travel ban lifted

Updated 04 January 2021
Flight rush to Saudi Arabia as travel ban lifted

Flight rush to Saudi Arabia as travel ban lifted
  • Saudi borders open again after two-week virus freeze
Updated 04 January 2021
RIYADH: Saudis and expats stranded abroad bombarded travel agents and booking sites with flight requests on Sunday after the Kingdom lifted its latest travel ban.

Entry by air, land and sea had been suspended for two weeks after the discovery in the UK and elsewhere of a new mutant strain of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more infectious than the original.

Travel resumed at 11 a.m. on Sunday, but non-Saudis coming from countries where new variants of the virus had been detected have been asked to stay at least 14 days outside these countries and take a PCR test before entering the Kingdom.

Many expats have been stuck abroad and are still struggling to return to the Kingdom, with available flights in short supply. 

Nasir Jawed, a private sector worker, left the Kingdom early last year to spend time with his family in India, and has been unable to get back since. He is now stranded in Dubai. “First I languished for 10 months in India waiting for the flights to resume,” he said.

“Now, again, when I reached the UAE to return to Saudi Arabia, after remaining in the UAE for 14 days quarantine, flights to Saudi Arabia were again canceled.”

Jawed said he was struggling to have his flight ticket reissued, as were many others. The earliest available Saudia flight to Saudi Arabia was in 16 days, he said, which may be an issue for blue-collar workers who could not afford to stay in hotels.

Other airlines’ flights were also full, Jawed said. “Same conditions, same problems … no flights for the next few days.”

Cases of the new coronavirus variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the UK in September and made public in November, have been growing rapidly.

Cases have been reported in Turkey, Iceland, Jordan, the UAE, Japan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Taiwan, the US, Canada, Chile, Australia and Brazil. South Africa has recorded another strain, known as SARS-CoV-2 501.V2.

Some countries took similar precautionary measures to Saudi Arabia to prevent the spread of the new variants. Although they are more infectious and therefore more transmissible, there is no evidence to suggest that they cause more serious illness or death.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

