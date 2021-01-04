You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Catering signs $4.53m catering services deal for Dakar Rally 2021

Saudi Catering signs $4.53m catering services deal for Dakar Rally 2021

Saudi Catering signs $4.53m catering services deal for Dakar Rally 2021
Saudi Arabia is hosting motorsport’s most punishing event for the second year since its move from South America. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gzjk3

Updated 30 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Catering signs $4.53m catering services deal for Dakar Rally 2021

Saudi Catering signs $4.53m catering services deal for Dakar Rally 2021
  • The contract has a term of six months with an estimated value of $4.53 million
Updated 30 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. signed hospitality and catering services contract with Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) for the Dakar Rally 2021, the international car race hosted, supervised and managed by the Ministry of Sport.

The contract has a term of six months with an estimated value of SAR 17 million ($4.53 million), subject to increase.

The company will provide its catering services to all participants in the rally, in addition to SAMF’s guests and technical crews supervising the event.

Saudi Catering expects the contract to positively affect its financial results and increase its cash flows, starting from the first quarter of 2021.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Dakar 2021 Dakar Rally 2021

Related

Defending champion Sainz wins first stage of Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Defending champion Sainz wins first stage of Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia
Drivers, start your engines: 8,000km Dakar Rally kicks off photos
Saudi Arabia
Drivers, start your engines: 8,000km Dakar Rally kicks off

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

Updated 04 January 2021
Argaam

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 04 January 2021
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday. 

  1. Arabian Cement Co.’s board of directors approved the appointment of Abdullah Mohammed Nour Rahimi as chairman and Saud Abulaziz Al Suliman as vice chairman.
  2. Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) will pay 5% cash dividend (SAR 0.5 per share) to shareholders for the second half of 2020 on Jan. 14, 2021.
  3. National Building & Marketing Co.’s (NBM) shareholders approved the board’s recommendation on increasing capital from SAR 60 million to SAR 120 million through the issuance of 100% bonus shares (1-for-1).
  4. Derayah Financial will distribute cash dividend to Derayah REIT Fund unit holders for the fourth quarter of 2020, at SAR 0.204 per unit, or 2.04% initial price per unit.
  5. Musharaka Capital will distribute 3% cash dividend to Musharaka REIT Fund unit holders for the period from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, at SAR 0.30 per unit, amounting to SAR 26.40 million.
  6. Maharah Human Resources Co. entered into an agreement with Saudi-based Argaam Investment Co. to design an investor relations (IR) web page on its website, and launch a special IR service for smartphones.
  7. Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Co. (SAFCO) changed its name to SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) following the approval of the extraordinary general assembly meeting held on Nov. 18, 2020.
  8. National Medical Care Co. (Care) obtained regulatory approval to extend its medical services contract for work-related injuries with General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), for a period of 90 days, in its Riyadh hospitals.
  9. Jarir Marketing Co. opened a new showroom in Jeddah Governorate at a total investment of SAR 25 million.
  10. Brent crude on Monday gained 71 cents to reach $52.51 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 61 cents to reach $49.13/bbl.

Latest updates

Saudi Catering signs $4.53m catering services deal for Dakar Rally 2021
Saudi Catering signs $4.53m catering services deal for Dakar Rally 2021
South Korea reviews AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea reviews AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Afghan rivals to resume talks as civilian killings sow suspicion
Afghan rivals to resume talks as civilian killings sow suspicion
Up to 7,600 receive COVID-19 vaccines in Oman, no side-effects reported: health minister
Up to 7,600 receive COVID-19 vaccines in Oman, no side-effects reported: health minister
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
10 things to watch on Tadawul today

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.