Saudi Catering signs $4.53m catering services deal for Dakar Rally 2021

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. signed hospitality and catering services contract with Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) for the Dakar Rally 2021, the international car race hosted, supervised and managed by the Ministry of Sport.

The contract has a term of six months with an estimated value of SAR 17 million ($4.53 million), subject to increase.

The company will provide its catering services to all participants in the rally, in addition to SAMF’s guests and technical crews supervising the event.

Saudi Catering expects the contract to positively affect its financial results and increase its cash flows, starting from the first quarter of 2021.

