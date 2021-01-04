You are here

  • Home
  • UK ramps up coronavirus inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

UK ramps up coronavirus inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

UK ramps up coronavirus inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Dialysis patient Brian Pinker became the very first person to be inoculated with the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in England on Jan. 4, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gea9j

Updated 04 January 2021
AP

UK ramps up coronavirus inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

UK ramps up coronavirus inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
  • Dialysis patient Brian Pinker very first person to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca jab
  • UK has around 530,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on hand
Updated 04 January 2021
AP

LONDON: England’s National Health Service says a retired maintenance manager has received the first injection of the new coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and drug giant AstraZeneca.
Dialysis patient Brian Pinker became the very first person to be vaccinated by the chief nurse at Oxford University Hospital.
Pinker says he was so pleased to be getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and that he can “now really look forward to celebrating my 48th wedding anniversary with my wife Shirley later this year.”
The vaccine shots will be delivered at a small number of hospitals in Britain for the first few days before the supplies are sent to hundreds of doctors’ offices later in the week.
Officials say the UK has around 530,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on hand and is moving toward a goal of vaccinating 2 million people a week as soon as possible.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered at a small number of hospitals for the first few days so authorities can watch out for any adverse reactions. But hundreds of new vaccination sites — at both hospitals as well as local doctors’ offices — will launch this week, joining the more than 700 already in operation, NHS England said.
In a shift from practices in the US and elsewhere, Britain plans to give people second doses of both vaccines within 12 weeks of the first shot rather than within 21 days, to accelerate immunizations across as many people as quickly as possible.
The government’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said Sunday that decision is “the right thing to do for the nation as a whole.”
The UK is in the midst of an acute outbreak, recording more than 50,000 new coronavirus infections a day over the past six days. On Sunday, it notched up another 54,990 cases and 454 virus-related deaths to take its confirmed pandemic death toll total to 75,024.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that more onerous lockdown restrictions in England are likely in the coming weeks as the country reels from a coronavirus variant that has pushed infection rates to their highest recorded levels.
Johnson, though, insisted Sunday he has “no doubt” that schools are safe and urged parents to send their children back into the classroom in areas of England where they can. Unions representing teachers have called for schools to turn to remote learning for at least a couple of weeks more due to the variant, which officials have said is up to 70 percent more contagious.
“We are entirely reconciled to do what it takes to get the virus under control, that may involve tougher measures in the weeks ahead,” Johnson told the BBC.

Topics: UK Britain Coronavirus AstraZeneca

Related

UK reactivates emergency COVID-19 hospitals, closes London primary schools
World
UK reactivates emergency COVID-19 hospitals, closes London primary schools
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: CEO
World
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: CEO

Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment

Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment
Updated 04 January 2021
Arab News

Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment

Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment
  • Ivermectin costs as little as $1 per course, could cut mortality rates by as much as 80%
Updated 04 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Early-stage trials indicate that a cheap and readily available drug has the potential to make “transformative” changes to COVID-19 mortality rates, according to a leaked presentation by Liverpool University scientists.

Data revealed in the presentation suggested that the drug Ivermectin — normally used to treat lice — could cut deaths in hospitals by as much as 80 percent.

In 11 trials involving more than 1,000 patients, those who received the drug appeared to clear themselves of the virus in about half the usual time.

Trials of another 5,000 patients have yet to report their results, but Dr. Andrew Hill, the researcher at Liverpool University who gave the leaked presentation, said they are expected soon.

He emphasized that his data looked only at the so-called “gold-standard” randomized controlled trials, in which patients were randomly assigned the drug or a placebo.

“The combined data may be large enough to get to World Health Organization recommendations for treatment being used worldwide,” Hill said.

“If we see these same trends consistently across more studies, then this really is going to be a transformative treatment.”

He said the anti-parasitic drug could be a particularly important weapon against COVID-19 in the developing world because of its low cost. “It’s very attractive because it costs between $1 and $2 for a treatment course,” Hill added.

Despite the early positive signs, however, other researchers have urged caution over pre-emptively heralding a wonder treatment.

Other drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have previously been touted as major breakthroughs in COVID-19 treatment, only to underperform in large-scale trials.

Oxford University Prof. Peter Horby said he is worried that the mortality data involved too few cases, and that many of the trials analyzed had not been peer reviewed. The new data, he added, is “interesting, perhaps encouraging, but not yet convincing.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Latest updates

EgyptAir gets $130m loan to combat pandemic impact
EgyptAir gets $130m loan to combat pandemic impact
Nasser Al-Attiyah wins second stage of Dakar Rally
Toyota’s driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel of France compete during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Bisha and Wadi Ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, on January 4, 2021. (AFP)
Public-Private Partnerships — The key to transforming the Saudi economy
Public-Private Partnerships — The key to transforming the Saudi economy
Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment
Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment
Legendary Lebanese musician Elias Rahbani dies at 83
Legendary Lebanese musician Elias Rahbani dies at 83

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.