Biden names second Arab American to White House staff
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic candidates for US Senate Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, in Atlanta, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo)
RAY HANANIA

  • Appointments follow president-elect’s vow to fight ‘anti-Arab bigotry’
  • Ex-vice president calls Arab Americans ‘essential to the fabric of our nation’
CHICAGO: President-elect Joe Biden has appointed a second Arab American to a key White House position before even taking office.

He named Dana Shubat, a legislative aide to Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, as a senior legal affairs advisor.

Shubat, whose parents are immigrants from Jordan, joins Reema Dodin, a Palestinian American who was named as co-deputy director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs in November.

For more than 15 years, Dodin served as a member of the staff of US Sen. Jim Durbin, including as deputy chief of staff.

Biden said: “From the beginning, Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris and I have sought to build an administration that looks like America. Building a diverse team will lead to better outcomes and more effective solutions to address the urgent crises facing our nation.”

The recent appointees “will draw from their expertise and life experiences to help us build the country back better,” he added. “Moving forward together, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish.”

In Bennet’s office, Shubat has often served as the lead contact in dealing with Middle Eastern issues.

She is active in circles concerned with regional peace, and serves as the Senate vice president of the Congressional Middle Eastern and North African Staff Association.

Biden said: “As the daughter of Jordanian immigrants, Shubat is a first-generation American. Born in California and raised in Colorado, Shubat is a graduate of the University of Colorado.”

Pro-Israel groups and organizations have criticized the appointment of Dodin. The Jerusalem Post, a conservative Israeli newspaper, highlighted a comment she allegedly made in 2002 to an audience in California that “suicide bombers were the last resort of a desperate people.”

She also participated in a rally supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel’s violations of Palestinian rights.

Biden released an unprecedented and comprehensive “Plan for Partnership” with Arab Americans in August 2020.

In his historic statement, never before promised by any presidential candidate, the former vice president called Arab Americans “essential to the fabric of our nation.”

Biden added that he would not only fight “anti-Arab bigotry,” but also include Arab Americans in his administration.

The statement read: “Anti-Arab bigotry has been used in attempts to exclude, silence and marginalize an entire community, and Biden believes it must be rejected whenever it surfaces, including when it emanates from elected officials or those seeking public office.”

Francesco Bongarrà

  • Spanish NGO’s Open Arms vessel rescued 169 people in the Mediterranean on Dec. 31 and 96 on Jan. 2
  • The migrants will be taken to a quarantine ship moored off Porto Empedocle
ROME: Italy has authorised a boat operated by the Spanish NGO Open Arms to disembark 265 migrants, including 63 minors, in Porto Empedocle, on the southern Sicilian coast.

The NGO’s vessel rescued 169 people in the Mediterranean on Dec. 31 and 96 on Jan. 2. They include at least fourteen women, one of them nine months pregnant, and 40 unaccompanied teenagers. The migrants will be taken to a quarantine ship moored off Porto Empedocle.

“Most of the migrants are Eritreans, but they also come from other countries such as Sudan, Bangladesh and Ethiopia. Those people are fleeing from Libyan detention centers, where they have been subjected to violence. All these men and women bear on their bodies the signs of the months, some of them even years, which they spent in those places, where they were held in inhumane conditions,” Monica Alfonsi, Open Arms representative in Italy told Arab News.

The rescued migrants had been waiting nearly four days on the Spanish humanitarian ship for a European country to authorise them to land, amid worsening sea conditions. Malta had refused permission for the migrants to disembark.

Most of the people aboard set off in dinghies from the Libyan city of Sabratha, about 60 kilometres west of Tripoli, on the morning of Dec. 30.

“They had a very difficult time because the weather conditions were very bad, with waves one and a half meters high and pouring rain,” Alfonsi said.

A total of 34,134 migrants arrived in Italy in 2020, almost three times as many as in the previous year, according to data published by the Italian Ministry of the Interior.

The Italian government has repeatedly asked the EU to launch a joint management plan for the migrants in the waters of the Central Mediterranean.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio yet again requested this week that the European Commission show courage to approve “a common response to the issue of immigration” and cease to be “immobile” while tens of thousands of people flee their home countries and try to reach Europe.

