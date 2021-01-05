You are here

  • Home
  • Outcry in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims

Outcry in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims

Outcry in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the government policy of forced cremations of Muslims who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus, outside a cemetery in Colombo. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zw4uz

Updated 18 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Outcry in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims

Outcry in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims
  • Sri Lanka introduced mandatory cremation of all coronavirus deceased, regardless of their faith in April
Updated 18 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Every few days, Sri Lankan Muslims take to the streets in hopes that their protest will help to change government guidelines and allow them to bury their coronavirus dead.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, funeral rites of Muslims were not a problem for the country’s Buddhist and Hindu majority groups which practice cremation. Even when the pandemic approached in March last year, the Health Ministry issued a notification permitting Muslim burial of those infected.

Everything changed, however, when the disease claimed its first Muslim victim, Mohammed Jamal from Negombo city, and on March 30, hospital workers cremated him without the consent of his wife and children. On April 11, government guidelines were updated, introducing mandatory cremation of all coronavirus deceased, regardless of their faith. 

“Lankan Muslims are not afraid of death but they are traumatized by the rule of forced cremation,” rights activist Shreen Saroor told Arab News on Sunday.

Protests have been held in all major cities. On Sunday, a demonstration against forced cremation was staged in Killionochi, a Tamil-dominated township in the north, while another one took place on Thursday near the main crematorium in Colombo.

Sri Lankans abroad are also protesting, with the most recent rally held in Washington on Saturday by Sri Lankans United (SLU), a diaspora group in the US.

“Sri Lanka has made the cremation of all COVID-19 victims mandatory, defying the guidelines set out by the World Health Organization and other scientific experts, who categorically said that there is absolutely no health hazard in burying the victims according to their religious beliefs,” Mizli Rifki of the SLU said.

International groups, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, European Union, Amnesty International, and United Nations rights agencies have also sent repeated requests to Colombo to reconsider its cremation policy.

According to former social empowerment minister Seyed Ali Zahir Mowlana, mounting pressure has prompted the government to appoint a committee to review the coronavirus cremation guidelines.

“Representations from the local community and organizations, coupled with a chain of requests from international bodies and overseas Lankans had prompted the government to appoint a 11-member expert committee to look into the matter,” he said.

However, as the country’s Supreme Court has dismissed 11 petitions filed by Muslims against the cremation rule, activists fear that the policy is not necessarily one informed by scientific considerations.

The College of Community Physicians of Sri Lanka (CCPSL) and the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) have said that based on available scientific information, burial could be permitted under strict guidelines. Most ministry experts argue, however, that cremation is the safe option to prevent the virus spread.

“All other countries have given an option for burial of coronavirus-infected remains,” rights activist Muheed Jeeran said, “It is a glaring discrimination against the Muslim community in Sri Lanka.”

Topics: Sri Lanka COVID graves Sri Lanka muslims Coronavirus

Related

Sri Lanka prison riot over coronavirus leaves 6 dead
World
Sri Lanka prison riot over coronavirus leaves 6 dead
Sri Lanka lifting pandemic curfew to aid economy
Business & Economy
Sri Lanka lifting pandemic curfew to aid economy

UK PM announces England-wide lockdown

UK PM announces England-wide lockdown
Updated 05 January 2021
AFP

UK PM announces England-wide lockdown

UK PM announces England-wide lockdown
  • England goes into national lockdown, potentially until mid-February, in bid to cut spiralling infection rates
  • PM encouraged by the roll-out of two Covid vaccines, including one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca
Updated 05 January 2021
AFP

LONDON: Nearly 56 million people in England will return to a full coronavirus lockdown, possibly until mid-February, to try to cut spiralling infection rates, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
The measures, which include the closure of primary and secondary schools, will come into effect Wednesday, he said in a televised address, after Scotland announced similar measures would come into force from midnight (0000 GMT) on Tuesday.
Some 44 million people or three-quarters of the population of England are already living under the toughest restrictions, as Britain grapples with one of the worst mortality rates from coronavirus in the world.
But they have failed to halt an upward trend in positive cases, which have been blamed on a more infectious new variant.
Johnson said that as of Monday, almost 27,000 people with Covid were in hospital — 40 percent more than at the peak of first wave of the outbreak on April last year.
Last Tuesday, more than 80,000 people tested positive in just 24 hours.
“With most of the country already under extreme measures, it’s clear that we need to do more, together, to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out,” he said.
“In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown.”
The new measures are similar to those during the first, three-month lockdown from late March to June last year.
They include the closure of schools, working from home wherever possible, limits on leaving home, except for exercise, essential shopping and for medical supplies, and no household mixing.
A decision on whether to hold annual national exams for 16- and 18-year-olds will be made after consultations between the education secretary and qualifications bodies, said Johnson.
Shortly before Johnson’s announcement, the four chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the country had moved to the highest coronavirus level five.
That means the state-run National Health Service is at risk of being overwhelmed within 21 days if no action is taken.
Johnson said he hoped the restrictions could start to be lifted after the next school holidays in mid-February, and acknowledged the weeks ahead “will be the hardest yet.”
But he said he was encouraged by the roll-out of two Covid vaccines, including one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which could see the four most vulnerable groups inoculated in the next six weeks.
“With every jab that goes into our arms, we are tilting the odds against Covid and in favor of the British people,” he added.

Topics: England Boris Johnson COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

As UK fights new coronavirus strain, PM Johnson imposes tighter coronavirus curbs on millions
World
As UK fights new coronavirus strain, PM Johnson imposes tighter coronavirus curbs on millions
Update Countries ban UK flights as Britain says new virus strain ‘out of control’
Countries ban UK flights as Britain says new virus strain ‘out of control’

Latest updates

Outcry in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims
Outcry in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims
What We Are Reading Today: Aristotle on Substance by Mary Louise Gill
What We Are Reading Today: Aristotle on Substance by Mary Louise Gill
Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters
Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters
Saudi Arabia awards license for first consumer micro-loan provider
Saudi Arabia awards license for first consumer micro-loan provider
Aviation reinsurance rates rise by up to 250%, says report
Aviation reinsurance rates rise by up to 250%, says report

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.