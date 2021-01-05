The GCC’s biggest digital art gallery is coming to the UAE

DUBAI: Art aficionados, rejoice — the UAE is set to become home to the biggest and most comprehensive digital art gallery in the Gulf.

In partnership with InfinityArt and Culturespaces Digital, the Infinity des Lumières will be located at the foot of the famous Burj Khalifa, on the second floor of the Dubai Mall, which is visited by 80 million people per year, making it a strategic location.

The 2,700 square meter space will boast 130 video projectors, 58 speakers and 3,000 HD digital moving images. On its two floors, the digital art center will host several immersive digital exhibitions devoted to classical, modern, and contemporary artists.







The Van Gogh exhibition will run simultaneously with “Dreamed Japan” and Thomas Vanz’s sound installation “Verse.” Supplied



Inspired by the Atelier des Lumières in Paris, the digital art center will cut the proverbial ribbon with an inaugural immersive exhibition devoted to renowned Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. The exhibition will run simultaneously with “Dreamed Japan,” an immersive journey into Japanese art and Thomas Vanz’s sound installation “Verse.”

Catherine Oriol, Director of Infinity des Lumières, explained in a statement, “Visitors will have infinite possibilities to be at the centre of art, fully immersed and connected to it. The inspiring exhibitions speak universally to different audiences, of all ages and cultural backgrounds.”

Further announcements, including information on launch dates, ticket prices, and the 2021 exhibition program, will be revealed early this year.