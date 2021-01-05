You are here

The GCC's biggest digital art gallery is coming to the UAE

Updated 05 January 2021
The digital art space will launch with an exhibition devoted to Vincent Van Gogh.
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

The GCC’s biggest digital art gallery is coming to the UAE

immerThe digital art space will launch with an exhibition devoted to Vincent Van Gogh. Supplied
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Art aficionados, rejoice — the UAE is set to become home to the biggest and most comprehensive digital art gallery in the Gulf. 

In partnership with InfinityArt and Culturespaces Digital, the Infinity des Lumières will be located at the foot of the famous Burj Khalifa, on the second floor of the Dubai Mall, which is visited by 80 million people per year, making it a strategic location.

The 2,700 square meter space will boast 130 video projectors, 58 speakers and 3,000 HD digital moving images. On its two floors, the digital art center will host several immersive digital exhibitions devoted to classical, modern, and contemporary artists.




The Van Gogh exhibition will run simultaneously with “Dreamed Japan” and Thomas Vanz’s sound installation “Verse.” Supplied

Inspired by the Atelier des Lumières in Paris, the digital art center will cut the proverbial ribbon with an inaugural immersive exhibition devoted to renowned Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. The exhibition will run simultaneously with “Dreamed Japan,” an immersive journey into Japanese art and Thomas Vanz’s sound installation “Verse.”

Catherine Oriol, Director of Infinity des Lumières, explained in a statement, “Visitors will have infinite possibilities to be at the centre of art, fully immersed and connected to it. The inspiring exhibitions speak universally to different audiences, of all ages and cultural backgrounds.”

Further announcements, including information on launch dates, ticket prices, and the 2021 exhibition program, will be revealed early this year.

Model Imaan Hammam stars in latest Versace campaign

The 24-year-old is the latest face of Versace's Spring 2021 'Flash' campaign.
The 24-year-old is the latest face of Versace’s Spring 2021 ‘Flash’ campaign. Supplied
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

Model Imaan Hammam stars in latest Versace campaign

The 24-year-old is the latest face of Versace’s Spring 2021 ‘Flash’ campaign. Supplied
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam is the face of the latest Versace Spring 2021 “Flash” campaign. The catwalk star is photographed wearing pieces from the brand’s new offering in the advertorial, which was lensed by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. 

One photo sees the 24-year-old wearing a black blazer and fitted snakeskin trousers. Her second look sees her sporting a black minidress accessorized with leather platform boots and a lavender handbag, while for her third look, Hammam donned a pair of cropped trousers and a top. 

She stars in the new campaign alongside Sudanese model Adut Akech and British model Louis Baines. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

Hammam, who was born to a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father, has come a long way since her runway debut in September 2013. She was scouted in her hometown by an agent at Amsterdam’s Central Station before making her catwalk debut at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2013 Couture show four years later.

Today, she is one of fashion’s most in-demand models. A runway fixture for major luxury labels, the catwalker  has walked for the likes of Fendi and Prada to name a few. She has also appeared in campaigns for DKNY, Tiffany & Co. and Céline.

The model is also a Versace house favorite.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

She has appeared in several campaigns for the Italian label and is a runway mainstay. Hammam recently walked in Donatella Versace’s under-the-sea inspired Spring 2021 runway show in Milan in September.

Versace’s Spring 2021 “Flash” collection was presented in video format during a digital Fashion Week in Milan in July. The concept of “Flash” is that it is a smaller collection that can be presented more often and produced and delivered to stores faster. 

The collection debuted via a livestream featuring UK rapper AJ Tracey, who was filmed entering a studio filled with racks of clothing. The collection’s campaign was created by the shots taken during Tracey’s performance. 

The see-now-buy-now offering was peppered with leather jackets and coats, sharply tailored silhouettes, belted minidresses, snakeskin motifs and cable knit sweaters and cardigans. 

Pieces from the collection have been worn by “Spiderman: Homecoming” actress Laura Harrier, US singer Miley Cyrus and R&B duo Chloe and Halle Bailey.

