Taliban: No ‘agenda’ yet as Afghan peace talks resume
US envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, left, with Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation in Kabul. (Reuters)
Updated 17 sec ago
TAHIR KHAN & SAYED SALAHUDDIN

  • Battlefield clashes and targeted killings risk undermining efforts to end the two-decade-long war
ISLAMABAD/KABUL: A Taliban spokesman on Monday said that Afghan government representatives and officials from the insurgent group were due to resume peace talks in Qatar on Tuesday.

This came after a three-week break, but there was no final agreement yet on what will be on the agenda, the spokesman said.

Afghan government negotiators are expected to push for a permanent cease-fire and to protect the existing system of governance, in place since the ousting of the Taliban in 2001 by a US-led invasion in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks.

“We are ready and there is no problem on our side to start the second round of the negotiations,” Taliban political spokesperson, Muhammad Naeem, told Arab News on Monday. “Both sides have exchanged lists of proposals before the break and there has been no agreement yet as to what items will be on the agenda.”

“Both sides will now decide specific topics for the agenda,” he said. A cease-fire will be on the agenda in accordance with the Doha agreement signed between the Taliban and the US in February, he said.

“The cease-fire will be discussed but when, how and where — this will be decided by both sides,” Naeem said, adding that the Doha agreement, which is a base for the intra-Afghan negotiations, had been accepted by the UN and the international community.

Zabihullah Mujahid, another Taliban spokesman, confirmed to Arab News that Taliban delegates were in Doha and ready to begin talks, but declined to give details on the agenda of the discussions. 

The first direct talks between the warring sides opened in September after months of delays, but quickly became bogged down by disputes on the basic framework of discussions and religious interpretations.

The negotiations follow a landmark troop withdrawal deal signed in February by the Taliban and Washington, which saw the US pledge to pull out all foreign forces from Afghanistan by May 2021.

The talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have also been undermined by an increase in violence, particularly a new trend of high-profile targeted killings of officials, activists and journalists.

Negotiations, resumed after a three-week break, are expected to cover contentious issues such as power-sharing and a cease-fire.

The deputy governor for Kabul province, five journalists, and a prominent election activist have been among those killed in Kabul and other cities since November.

Despite the spate of killings, deputy of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Maulvi Atta ur Rahman Saleem, told Arab News that the government team was coming to Tuesday’s talks in “good faith.”

“We have given them (the Taliban) full powers to resolve any problem in the negotiations,” he said. “We will cooperate with our team. The  government team will try its best to make the negotiations result-oriented.”

“We had meetings with over 86 different strata of society and our fundamental goal was to seek consultation of the people and act on the basis of the people’s consultation,” he said.

State Minister for Peace Affairs Sayed Saadat Mansoor Naderi told reporters at Kabul airport ahead of the departure of the government team for Doha that the team had consulted with “86 strata of society” on the agenda of upcoming talks. 

“People’s prime demand, that of the authority of the presidency and the National Reconciliation Council is cease-fire ... and when we return to Doha, we will act on the basis of the demand of the people,” Naderi said. 

Spokesperson to the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, Faraidoon Khwazoon, said in Kabul the government’s negotiation team had met the chairman of the council, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, on Monday ahead of their departure for Doha.

“We are going to the second round of negotiations with full confidence to secure peace,” head of the government team, Masoom Stanekzai, said in a statement. “The overwhelming support of the government and the nation is vital for us.”

Stanekzai told reporters at the airport: “The hope is that both sides of the negotiation reach a result that represents the demands of the Afghan people.”

On Sunday, the team also met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, who “assured the full support of the government to the negotiating team and wished them success in the next round of peace talks.”

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who met Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday, said that he had returned to Doha with “expectations that the parties will make tangible progress in the next round of Afghanistan peace negotiations.”

“Both sides must demonstrate they are acting in the best interest of the Afghan people by making real compromises and negotiating an agreement on a political settlement as soon as possible and an immediate significant reduction in violence/cease-fire,” Khalilzad tweeted.

Topics: Taliban Afghan Peace Talks

Updated 5 min 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben

  • Charito Leonardo-Romano was awarded a British Empire Medal for her service during the coronavirus outbreak
MANILA: Charito Leonardo-Romano, a Philippine nurse who received a top British honor in recognition of her work during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, has urged for caution during the vaccine rollout.

Originally from Cabanatuan in Nueva Ecija province, Romano has been working in the UK since 2002. She was announced as a British Empire Medal recipient last week for her service at Arbrook House Care Home in Esher, Surrey, during the COVID-19 response.

When the pandemic broke out, the health sector faced a surge in infection cases while battling limited protective gear and manpower. Romano and other caregivers agreed to work long hours with no days off for weeks to protect vulnerable residents from the virus.  

“The virus is real and it is killing people. Many have suffered because of this. So, we have to be extra careful, protect ourselves, and those around us,” she told Arab News on Tuesday.

“It’s so sad to say that I think COVID will stay a little longer because up to now not everyone has been vaccinated,” she said, adding: “The vaccine might help, the vaccine may not help, but only God knows. The best thing really is to protect each other, wear a mask as long as the virus is still there.”

She and her team have managed to keep the care home and its 42 residents free of the virus since the outbreak in March.  

“So maybe that’s one of the reasons for the award,” Romano said, adding that the recognition she received from Queen Elizabeth II was for the whole team’s effort.

“Of course, it’s a big honor not only for me but also the organization where I work, the Arbrook House in Esher. It’s a big accomplishment to our company and at the same time it will be a big representation of our country ... it’s really overwhelming,” she said.

She later learned it was her manager who nominated her.

“I think the manager and regional director have seen how we work as a team, how we commend ourselves, helping each other. Although it’s tiring to work and knowing the fact that outside your home, a lot of people are dying, we still go on.”

In September, however, Romano herself tested positive for the virus.

“I haven’t presented any symptoms at all. I was fine, I was feeling fine, I didn’t feel anything, but the test showed I was positive,” she said, adding: “It was really scary because I’ve been seeing on television fellow nurses, some of them my friends, dying due to COVID. I was so scared, I started wondering when I would develop a fever or have difficulty breathing.”

Luckily, another test after two days showed she was negative and after a quarantine with her family, she was able to return to work.

“My family were really supportive of my job role. They understand the responsibilities that I’m taking and they’re really behind me. They supported me all the way,” said the Romano, 47, whose husband is also a health worker.

On Sunday, Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello congratulated Romano, saying that she made Filipinos proud.

“Nurse Romano’s outstanding performance exemplifies the Filipino virtues at work even under the worst conditions and personal risks,” he said.

Topics: Filipino nurse COVID-19

