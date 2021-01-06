You are here

UK appoints Richard Oppenheim as new ambassador to Yemen
Britain has appointed Richard Oppenheim as its new ambassador to Yemen. (@RJOppenheim)
LONDON: Britain has appointed a senior Saudi-based diplomat as its new ambassador to Yemen.
Richard Oppenheim, the current deputy head of the UK’s Riyadh mission, will take over from Michael Aron in July, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.
Aron has held the position since February 2018 — a period in which Yemen continued to struggle through a devastating conflict.
Oppenheim’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Yemen as the UN continues to push for a resolution to the war between the internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
Yemen’s new unity government was sworn in at the end of December before President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in Riyadh.

CAIRO: The Egyptian Cabinet has announced that 500 hospitals have been allocated to treating coronavirus patients.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly also confirmed that daily oxygen availability monitoring is happening in all hospitals nationwide and that there is sufficient reserve in all governorates.
He stressed the importance of wearing face masks in public and crowded places, adding that the Ministry of the Interior issued more than 21,000 immediate fines for those violating the precautions.
Minister of Health Hala Zayed announced the launch of a presidential initiative to follow up on coronavirus patients isolated at home.
Starting from Wednesday, the initiative will measure patients’ temperature and oxygen blood saturation, while also checking for any symptom developments.
Zayed said that the program would be carried out through 5,400 health units and medical centers, in addition to allocating medical teams to visit homes equipped with tablets to record all of the data.
The minister added that 800 medical car convoys have been stationed in areas with high coronavirus infection rates, using the Ministry of Health’s surveillance system. 
Patients in these locations are monitored periodically and in the event of any complications, they are quickly transferred to a hospital.
The minister affirmed that the infection rate curve had remained stable during the last eight days.

