Yemeni army spokesman calls Houthis ‘most dangerous terrorist group’ in the region

DUBAI: The Houthis have become the most dangerous terrorist organization in the region, Yemeni army spokesman Abduh Mujalli said, comparing the militia to Daesh or Al-Qaeda.

The comment comes after a deadly attack at Aden International Airport that left 22 civilians killed and more than 50 wounded.

“They (the militia) opened the year 2020 with the killing of more than 70 people praying in a Marib mosque and now they have concluded it with massacre in Aden,” Mujalli said.

He added the “blood of civilians would not go unavenged.”

The army spokesman said “international silence” over the militia’s behavior has “emboldened” the Houthis to commit crimes.