Yemeni army spokesman calls Houthis ‘most dangerous terrorist group’ in the region

The army spokesman said “international silence” over the militia’s behavior has “emboldened” the Houthis to commit crimes. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 January 2021
Arab News

  • A deadly attack at Aden International Airport left 22 civilians killed and more than 50 wounded
DUBAI: The Houthis have become the most dangerous terrorist organization in the region, Yemeni army spokesman Abduh Mujalli said, comparing the militia to Daesh or Al-Qaeda.

The comment comes after a deadly attack at Aden International Airport that left 22 civilians killed and more than 50 wounded.

“They (the militia) opened the year 2020 with the killing of more than 70 people praying in a Marib mosque and now they have concluded it with massacre in Aden,” Mujalli said.

He added the “blood of civilians would not go unavenged.”

The army spokesman said “international silence” over the militia’s behavior has “emboldened” the Houthis to commit crimes.

Three executed in Iran for ‘terrorist’ acts and murder

Three executed in Iran for ‘terrorist’ acts and murder

  • The three were executed early Sunday morning in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province
  • Two of them were arrested in April 2014 after being found with “a large amount of explosives” and weapons
TEHRAN: Iran hanged two men on Sunday for “terrorist acts” and another for murder and armed robbery, the judiciary’s official Mizan Online news agency said.
The three were executed early Sunday morning in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province.
Two were named as Hassan Dehvari and Elias Qalandarzehi, arrested in April 2014 after being found with “a large amount of explosives” and weapons.
The pair were convicted of the abduction, bombing, murder of security forces and civilians, and of working with the jihadist Jaish Al-Adl (“Army of Justice“) group, Mizan said.
Dehvari and Qalandarzehi were also arrested in possession of documents from Jaish Al-Adl on “how to make bombs” as well as “takfiri fatwas,” terms used by Iran’s Shiite authorities to refer to decrees issued by Sunni extremists.
Jaish Al-Adl has carried out several high-profile bombings and abductions in Iran in recent years.
In February last year, 27 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were killed in a suicide attack claimed by the group.
Jaish Al-Adl was formed in 2012 as a successor to Sunni extremist group Jundallah (“Soldiers of God“), which waged a deadly insurgency for a decade before it was severely weakened by the capture and execution of its leader Abdolmalek Rigi in 2010.
The third man executed was named as Omid Mahmoudzehi. He was convicted of armed robbery and the murder of civilians, Mizan said.

