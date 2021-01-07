Egypt sees 13 percent surge in oil, gas finds

You are here

The 47 crude oil and 15 natural gas reserves were found in the Western Desert, the Eastern Desert, Gulf of Suez, Nile Delta and the Mediterranean Sea. (Reuters)
  • Petroleum Ministry embarking on plans to repay foreign debts
CAIRO: Egypt has witnessed a 13 percent surge in the discovery of oil and gas reserves in 2020 compared with the previous year.

According to the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, 62 oil and gas reserves were found in 2020, a year in which the global economy struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47 crude oil and 15 natural gas reserves were found in the Western Desert, the Eastern Desert, Gulf of Suez, Nile Delta and the Mediterranean Sea. 

In 2019, Egypt discovered 40 crude oil and 15 natural gas reserves in the Mediterranean, the Western Desert, the Eastern Desert, Gulf of Suez, Nile Delta and Sinai. 

The ministry said that these “positive results” indicate the success of research and exploration in current oil fields, and suggest the existence of further petroleum resources that are yet to be discovered.

Modern technologies and advanced geological theories have contributed to better research results, it added.

The ministry plans to increase production of crude oil and counter the phenomenon of the natural diminishment of wells and old fields by investing in programs for research, exploration, drilling and development of wells.

In 2020, Cairo signed 22 agreements with global firms such as ExxonMobil and Chevron to make investments worth $1.6 billion to develop the reserves and deals worth $139 million for oil well drilling at 74 sites. 

An official at the General Authority for Petroleum said the Mediterranean Sea is one of the sites rich in crude and gas reserves.

Egypt’s largest Zohr offshore gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, which was discovered by Italy’s giant Eni in 2015, greatly contributes to the country’s natural gas production as it produces about 2.7 billion cubic feet on a daily basis.

He said that these deals will help the Egyptian government overcome economic challenges.

The official said the Petroleum Ministry is successfully embarking on its plans to repay debts to foreign oil companies, which stood at $6.3 billion in 2013.

He said that by the end of June 2020 the debts had fallen to $850 million.

Topics: Egypt oil and gas

  • Lexus, Toyota vehicles have long been the best-selling brands in KSA
DUBAI: As the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit ends, Saudi Arabia and its allies have taken a historic step in restoring full diplomatic relations with Qatar after a three-year dispute.

Lexus, the luxury division of Japanese car brand Toyota, also emerged as a winner of the GCC reconciliation.

Driving through AlUla in a Lexus LX570SS model, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on a cruise around the heritage sites on Tuesday.

The flashy model has 383-horsepower, 5.7-liter v8 engine and 7,000-lb towing capacity.

Lexus and Toyota vehicles have long been the best-selling car brands in Saudi Arabia, thanks to Abdul Latif Jameel (ALJ), a family-owned diversified business founded in Jeddah in 1945 by Sheikh Abdul Latif Jameel.

The Saudi company became an official Toyota distributor in 1955 and began exporting and distributing Lexus cars in 1989. ALJ was importing and selling over 200,000 Toyota vehicles per year during the 1980s.

Toyota’s market share remains high in Saudi Arabia, hitting 35 percent in 2016.

In 2019, Toyota led car sales in the Kingdom by 27.7 percent. According to a YouGov study conducted by Arab News Japan in the same year, 56 percent of Arab respondents associated Japan with car manufacturing, and considered Toyota a favorite brand in high demand.

The study also found that 13 percent viewed Nissan and Lexus as favored automobiles.

Photos of the two royals emerged on social media and inspired reactions from Saudis, Qataris and Japanese Twitter users.

One Twitter user from Japan was proud to see Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and the Qatari emir take a cruise in the Lexus: “This is Toyota’s Lexus! Saudi Arabia recovered its diplomatic relations with Qatar. As a Japanese living in the Middle East, I’m a little proud of it.”

Another user from Saudi Arabia noted that Lexus gained some recognition from the GCC reconciliation.

Toyota is not the only Japanese firm to have strong business relationships in Saudi Arabia, with recent deals between the two nations including the Saudi Electricity Co. signing an agreement with Tokyo Electric Power Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Tecaoca Coco Energy Solutions Co. to implement electric vehicles and adapt them for Saudi use.

Topics: Lexus GCC Toyota

