Pence says ‘violence never wins,’ McConnell decries ‘attempted insurrection’ as Congress resumes electoral count

WASHINGTON: Vice President Mike Pence condemned the violent supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to block certification of the presidential election results, as the US Senate resumed its vote count after an hours-long delay.

“You did not win. Violence never wins,” Pence said of the gang of people who responded to Trump’s call to protest his loss in November’s presidential election. Pence said the Capitol was secured, and urged the Senate to “get back to work.”