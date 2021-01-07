You are here

Pence says ‘violence never wins,’ McConnell decries ‘attempted insurrection’ as Congress resumes electoral count

In this image from video, Vice President Mike Pence speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
WASHINGTON: Vice President Mike Pence condemned the violent supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to block certification of the presidential election results, as the US Senate resumed its vote count after an hours-long delay.
“You did not win. Violence never wins,” Pence said of the gang of people who responded to Trump’s call to protest his loss in November’s presidential election. Pence said the Capitol was secured, and urged the Senate to “get back to work.”

WASHINGTON: A woman has died after being shot on Wednesday during the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman for the Washington police department said.
No other details were available, the spokeswoman said. It remained unclear who shot the woman.
Hundreds of Trump supporters entered the Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election.

