Houthi militants kidnap Safer. Co engineers, kill civilians

DUBAI: Iran-backed Houthi militia kidnapped three engineers employed by the Safer Company for Oil Exploration and Production, state news agency Saba New reported.
The company has released a statement which accused the militants of abducting the three employees. The first two were kidnapped off a bus on their way to Sanaa, as they were heading to the gas fields in Marib, the report added. The third engineer was taken from his house in Sanaa.
Safer Oil Co. called the local and international communities and organizations to condemn such acts and intervene – demanding the release of the engineers.
Meanwhile, the militia killed six civilians and injured seven others during attacks on houses in Taiz on Wednesday, Saba News added.
Four of the dead are children and the other two are women, the report added.