You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian doctor who avoided deportation pledges to help UK vaccine drive

Syrian doctor who avoided deportation pledges to help UK vaccine drive

Syrian doctor who avoided deportation pledges to help UK vaccine drive
Dr. Bashar Al-Hana, left, with Darlington MP Peter Gibson.
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ub65

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Syrian doctor who avoided deportation pledges to help UK vaccine drive

Syrian doctor who avoided deportation pledges to help UK vaccine drive
  • Bashar Al-Hana’s scheduled flight was canceled due to COVID-19
  • MP: ‘He’s exactly the sort of person we want to stay in this country and help our NHS’
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Syrian doctor who narrowly avoided deportation from the UK has volunteered to administer COVID-19 vaccines after receiving permission to stay in the country.

Dr. Bashar Al-Hana had been living in the northern English town of Darlington for two years after fleeing war-torn Syria.

The Home Office had intended to deport Al-Hana, 36, back to Poland — his first point of entry to Europe — but his flight was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

Now, after winning a legal battle over his right to remain in the UK for five years, he has volunteered his expertise to help with the country’s vaccination drive.

“It will be a nice opportunity to get into the hospital environment,” he told the Northern Echo newspaper. “It is a very, very important job and I am lucky.”

He is also waiting to take the UK’s General Medical Council exams, which would allow him to work as a doctor in Britain.

Al-Hana praised those who had helped him in the year since the planned deportation, including the charity Darlington Assistance for Refugees and his local MP Peter Gibson, who said the Syrian “qualified as a doctor when the civil war broke out and is a man with medical expertise and knowledge. It struck me that this was someone who I needed to give as much help to as I could because he’s exactly the sort of person we want to stay in this country and help our NHS (National Health Service).”

Gibson added: “I see no conflict in the country having a robust, clearly articulated policy to control immigration, and helping people fleeing persecution and those who are able to contribute to our society.”

Al-Hana’s entire family opposed Syrian President Bashar Assad’s rule and were forced to flee the country when the war broke out. 

“The regime wants to stay in power and we didn’t want that,” he said. “We were giving medication and bandages to our injured people, that’s all, and we were accused of undermining the current government.”

He added: “We were told that because they were fighting we should let them die. Now we are wanted there.”

Topics: Dr. Bashar Al-Hana Syria Darlington COVID-19

Related

Special From the horror of Aleppo to the UK’s COVID-19 front line — a Syrian doctor’s journey photos
World
From the horror of Aleppo to the UK’s COVID-19 front line — a Syrian doctor’s journey
Syrian doctor caught in travel ban gives up, moves to Canada
World
Syrian doctor caught in travel ban gives up, moves to Canada

Smoking heightens COVID-19 risk: Study

Smoking heightens COVID-19 risk: Study
Updated 43 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Smoking heightens COVID-19 risk: Study

Smoking heightens COVID-19 risk: Study
  • Smokers more than twice as likely to end up in hospital
  • Research by King’s College London contradicts earlier studies
Updated 43 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A new study has found that smokers are more likely to develop COVID-19 symptoms and end up in hospital, contradicting previous research that suggested smoking reduces the risks posed by the virus.

Researchers at King’s College London (KCL) analyzed data from more than 2 million people and found that smokers are more than twice as likely to end up in hospital from COVID-19, and 14 percent more likely to suffer from coughs, shortness of breath and fever.

They also found that smoking makes patients 50 percent more likely to develop multiple symptoms — including cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell and appetite, fatigue, diarrhea and confusion — which experts believe is usually a sign of more severe infection.

The new study contradicts previous research that found smokers were less likely to catch the virus and suffered from less severe symptoms.

Those findings, which included studies from Mexico and data from Greece, had confounded researchers, contradicting conventional understanding of the negative impact of smoking on respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Mario Falchi, lead researcher and senior lecturer at KCL, said: “Some reports have suggested a protective effect of smoking on COVID-19 risk. However, studies in this area can easily be affected by biases in sampling, participation and response.”

He added: “Our results clearly show that smokers are at increased risk of suffering from a wider range of COVID-19 symptoms than non-smokers.”

Despite the early indications that smokers were at less risk from infection, the World Health Organization declared that smoking may make people more susceptible to COVID-19. The KCL research is the first concrete data to support this claim.

Claire Steves, lead researcher and consultant physician at KCL, said the findings could assist in the fight against the latest wave of COVID-19.

“It’s important to do all we can to reduce (the disease’s) effects and find ways to reduce hospital admissions,” she added.

“Our analysis shows that smoking increases a person’s likelihood to attend hospitals, so stopping smoking is one of the things we can do to reduce the health consequences of the disease.”

Topics: smoking Health Coronavirus

Related

Coronavirus crisis forces Jordan to confront a tobacco epidemic
Middle-East
Coronavirus crisis forces Jordan to confront a tobacco epidemic
Special Has coronavirus killed off shisha cafes forever?
Middle-East
Has coronavirus killed off shisha cafes forever?

Latest updates

Seoul sends envoys to Tehran after tanker seizure
Seoul sends envoys to Tehran after tanker seizure
Syrian doctor who avoided deportation pledges to help UK vaccine drive
Syrian doctor who avoided deportation pledges to help UK vaccine drive
Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths
Lebanon begins new lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases
Lebanon begins new lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases
Smoking heightens COVID-19 risk: Study
Smoking heightens COVID-19 risk: Study

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.