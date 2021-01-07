You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s forex reserves hit 9-month high

Egypt’s forex reserves hit 9-month high

Egypt’s forex reserves hit 9-month high
Egypt’s net foreign reserves rose to $40 billion in December 2020, the largest since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease pandemic. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s forex reserves hit 9-month high

Egypt’s forex reserves hit 9-month high
  • Foreign reserves had dropped since March from a previous high of more than $45 billion
  • The Central Bank of Egypt said on its website that the new reserves amounted to $40.62 billion, compared to $39.221 billion in November 2020
Updated 07 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s net foreign reserves rose to $40 billion in December 2020, the largest since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease pandemic, according to figures issued by the country’s central bank.
Foreign reserves had dropped since March from a previous high of more than $45 billion. The Central Bank of Egypt said on its website that the new reserves amounted to $40.62 billion, compared to $39.221 billion in November 2020.
Informal reserves also increased in December by $1.2 billion to $11.04 billion, the highest since March 2020.
The central bank said that foreign currency balances rose to $35.399 billion at the end of December compared to $35.035 billion at the end of November, while gold balances increased to $4.39 billion compared to $4.082 billion, and special drawing rights rose to $279 million in comparison to November’s $110 million.
This is the highest level of official reserves in nine months, and the seventh increase in the reserves in a row. But overall foreign reserves witnessed a $5.360 billion decline during 2020 due to the pandemic.
All the losses came during the months of March, April and May of last year at the peak of the pandemic.
The reserves dwindled to $36 billion in May 2020 before recovering following agreements with international institutions, led by the International Monetary Fund and offering international bonds worth $5 billion and green bonds worth $750 million. The return of foreign capital inflows starting last June helped with the recovery.
The Pharos Holding For Financial Investments said in its annual report that the net international reserves are likely to reach $43 billion during the current fiscal year.

Topics: Egypt Forex Reserves

Related

Special Egypt sees 13 percent surge in oil, gas finds
Business & Economy
Egypt sees 13 percent surge in oil, gas finds
Special Egypt discounts local flight tickets to encourage domestic tourism
Business & Economy
Egypt discounts local flight tickets to encourage domestic tourism

Mahmoud Abdulhadi, senior adviser at Saudi Ministry of Tourism

Mahmoud Abdulhadi, senior adviser at Saudi Ministry of Tourism
Updated 08 January 2021
Arab News

Mahmoud Abdulhadi, senior adviser at Saudi Ministry of Tourism

Mahmoud Abdulhadi, senior adviser at Saudi Ministry of Tourism
Updated 08 January 2021
Arab News

Mahmoud Abdulhadi recently joined the Saudi Ministry of Tourism as a senior adviser to lead its investment attraction activities in the Saudi tourism sector.

Since international tourism was opened in Saudi Arabia in 2019, it has become one of the highest growth potential sectors. It is expected to contribute 10 percent of annual GDP by 2030 — compared to 3 percent today — and create more than 1 million jobs.

Abdulhadi’s mandate to lead investment attraction activities is focused on boosting private sector investment, in line with the goals of Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy.

Before working with the Ministry of Tourism, Abdulhadi spent 17 years with banking giant UBS, where he finished as CEO and head of investment banking at UBS Saudi Arabia.

During his time with UBS, Abdulhadi worked on various transactions in M&A and equity capital markets spanning multiple sectors, including infrastructure, entertainment, telecoms, energy, financial institutions, and agriculture.

Abdulhadi holds a master’s degree in manufacturing engineering and management from the University of Warwick, UK.

Abdulhadi told Arab News about his role in attracting investment to help build the tourism sector.

“The role of the ministry is to identify potential investment opportunities for both domestic and international investors and highlight what these opportunities are.

“We will make sure that we are achieving our goal of lifting the tourism offering in the Kingdom and ensuring that we are in line with the National Tourism Strategy.”

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Sarah Al-Husseini, general director at Saudi Ministry of Tourism
Saudi Arabia
Sarah Al-Husseini, general director at Saudi Ministry of Tourism
Motaz Al-Mashouk, executive director of Saudi Aramco’s engineering services
Saudi Arabia
Motaz Al-Mashouk, executive director of Saudi Aramco’s engineering services

Latest updates

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
Mahmoud Abdulhadi, senior adviser at Saudi Ministry of Tourism
Mahmoud Abdulhadi, senior adviser at Saudi Ministry of Tourism
Oil prices touch fresh 11-month highs after fall in US crude stockpiles
Oil prices touch fresh 11-month highs after fall in US crude stockpiles
Vietnam revs up economy to race ahead of rivals
Vietnam revs up economy to race ahead of rivals
Oil hits 11-month highs on Saudi cuts, shrugs off US turmoil
Oil hits 11-month highs on Saudi cuts, shrugs off US turmoil

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.