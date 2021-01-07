Saudi Arabia launches ‘health passport’ for COVID-19 vaccine recipients

RIYADH: The health ministry in Saudi Arabia has launched the “health passport” service to create a record for COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
The service launched Thursday aims to ensure that every recipient has taken two doses of the vaccine and has immunity from the coronavirus disease.
Health Minister Tawfik Rabiah launched the service on Thursday together with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).
Rabiah extended his thanks to SDAIA for its contribution to the technology.
The passport will reflect the medical condition of its holder and show "immune" for those who completed the vaccination process.
