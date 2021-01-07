You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia launches 'health passport' for COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Saudi Arabia launches ‘health passport’ for COVID-19 vaccine recipients
The service launched Thursday aims to ensure that every recipient has taken two doses of the vaccine.
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches ‘health passport’ for COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Saudi Arabia launches ‘health passport’ for COVID-19 vaccine recipients
  • The service launched Thursday aims to ensure that every recipient has taken two doses of the vaccine
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The health ministry in Saudi Arabia has launched the “health passport” service to create a record for COVID-19 vaccine recipients. 
The service launched Thursday aims to ensure that every recipient has taken two doses of the vaccine and has immunity from the coronavirus disease.  
Health Minister Tawfik Rabiah launched the service on Thursday together with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA). 
Rabiah extended his thanks to SDAIA for its contribution to the technology. 
The passport will reflect the medical condition of its holder and show "immune" for those who completed the vaccination process.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia health passport vaccine

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 07 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths
  • A total of 6,278 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 355,037
Updated 07 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 6 deaths from COVID-19 and 108 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 48 were recorded in Riyadh, 24 in Makkah, 15 in the Eastern Province, 3 in Madinah, 2 in Asir, 2 in Jazan and 2 in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 355,037 after 138 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,278 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over one million people in the Kingdom have registered to receive the vaccine and more than 137,000 people have been inoculated, the health ministry said.
The ministry added that ten cases of a new variant of the virus that was spreading more quickly than other strains had been detected and have recovered.
The ministry also announced the launch of a “health passport” for users of the Tawakkalna application.
The service will allow users who have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine to review data regarding their inoculation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

