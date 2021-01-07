Saudi Arabia launches ‘health passport’ for COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 6 deaths from COVID-19 and 108 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 48 were recorded in Riyadh, 24 in Makkah, 15 in the Eastern Province, 3 in Madinah, 2 in Asir, 2 in Jazan and 2 in Najran.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 355,037 after 138 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 6,278 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over one million people in the Kingdom have registered to receive the vaccine and more than 137,000 people have been inoculated, the health ministry said.

The ministry added that ten cases of a new variant of the virus that was spreading more quickly than other strains had been detected and have recovered.

The ministry also announced the launch of a “health passport” for users of the Tawakkalna application.

The service will allow users who have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine to review data regarding their inoculation.