Discovery+ comes to MENA with StarzPlay

Chef Manal Al-Alem features on the Arabic food channel Fatafeat, which can be viewed on Discovery+.
Updated 16 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  Announcement comes in the same week as the launch of Discovery+ in other global markets
  Discovery+ will feature the BBC's natural history library, including Planet Earth and Blue Planet
Updated 16 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Global real-life entertainment provider Discovery Inc. has announced a partnership with regional streaming platform StarzPlay to launch its streaming service Discovery+ in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The new platform will be available as an add-on service on StarzPlay in the region, and will feature all global content including original productions and new launches.

The announcement comes in the same week as the launch of Discovery+ in other global markets, including the US and Europe.

At the virtual launch, Maaz Sheikh, CEO and co-founder of StarzPlay, said internal research showed a gap in the market with regard to reality and non-fiction content on the platform, especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The streaming company aims to bridge this gap through Discovery+ content, which features shows such as “Shark Week”, “MythBusters”, “NASA’s Unexplained Files” and “Say Yes to the Dress.” It will also feature the BBC’s natural history library, including Planet Earth and Blue Planet.

Among the initial line-up of exclusive originals are “The Impossible Row”, “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Uncensored)” and “JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened?,” with more to come in the next few weeks.

Discovery+ will also feature the full range of shows from Arabic food channel Fatafeat, making this the first time that its full-length TV shows are available outside the broadcast channel.

Kasia Kieli, president and managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Discovery Inc., said: “The launch of Discovery+ across MENA represents a major step toward adding 18 additional countries and territories to the global expansion of the platform, giving customers options to access the content that they love and have come to expect from Discovery.”

StarzPlay aims to develop more such content partnerships to drive further growth in terms of both subscribers and revenue.

Danny Bates, co-founder and chief communications officer of StarzPlay, said: “Hopefully we can announce some very exciting announcements in the near future — products that, much the same as Discovery+, complement our core service and bring more choice and more global brands to our consumers.”

Twitter, Facebook muzzle Trump amid Capitol violence

Twitter, Facebook muzzle Trump amid Capitol violence
Updated 07 January 2021
AP

  Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and said that future violations by Trump could result in a permanent suspension
  Facebook followed up in the evening, announcing that Trump wouldn't be able to post for 24 hours following two violations of its policies
Updated 07 January 2021
AP

In an unprecedented step, Facebook and Twitter suspended President Donald Trump from posting to their platforms Wednesday following the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters.
Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and said that future violations by Trump could result in a permanent suspension. The company required the removal of three of Trump’s tweets, including a short video in which he urged those supporters to “go home” while also repeating falsehoods about the integrity of the presidential election. Trump’s account deleted those posts; had they remained, Twitter had threatened to extend his suspension.
Facebook followed up in the evening, announcing that Trump wouldn’t be able to post for 24 hours following two violations of its policies.
While some cheered the platforms’ actions, experts noted that the companies’ actions follow years of hemming and hawing on Trump and his supporters spreading dangerous misinformation and encouraging violence that have contributed to Wednesday’s violence.
Jennifer Grygiel, a Syracuse University communications professor and an expert on social media, said Wednesday’s events in Washington, D.C. are a direct result of Trump’s use of social media to spread propaganda and disinformation, and that the platforms should bear some responsibility for their inaction.
“This is what happens,” said Grygiel. “We didn’t just see a breach at the Capitol. Social media platforms have been breached by the president repeatedly. This is disinformation. This was a coup attempt in the United States.”
Grygiel said the platform’s decision to remove the video — and Twitter’s suspension — are too little, too late.
“They’re creeping along toward firmer action,” Griegel said, calling Trump “Exhibit A” for the need for greater regulation of social media. “Social media is complicit in this because he has repeatedly used social media to incite violence. It’s a culmination of years of propaganda and abuse of media by the president of the United States.”
Trump posted that video more than two hours after protesters entered the Capitol, interrupting lawmakers meeting in an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
So far, YouTube has not taken similar action to muzzle Trump.
Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Wednesday that the video was removed because it “contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”
“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video,” Rosen said on Twitter.
Twitter initially left the video up but blocked people from being able to retweet it or comment on it. Only later in the day did the platform delete it entirely.
Trump opened his video saying, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”
After repeating false claims about voter fraud affecting the election, Trump went on to say: “We can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”
Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence. The statement came as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers and the death of at least one person.
Trump has harnessed social media — especially Twitter — as a potent tool for spreading misinformation about the election. Wednesday’s riot only increased calls to ban Trump from the platform.
“The President has promoted sedition and incited violence,” Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive officer of the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement. “More than anything, what is happening right now at the Capitol is a direct result of the fear and disinformation that has been spewed consistently from the Oval Office.”

