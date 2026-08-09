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Wildfire forces 20,000 evacuations in western Canada

Emergency crews talk to the driver of a car at a closed section of Highway 97 south of Peachland, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. (AP)
Emergency crews talk to the driver of a car at a closed section of Highway 97 south of Peachland, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. (AP)
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Updated 09 August 2026 02:31
AFP
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Wildfire forces 20,000 evacuations in western Canada

Wildfire forces 20,000 evacuations in western Canada
  • Prime Minister Mark Carney posted his gratitude to firefighters and first responders on X, thanking them for “working tirelessly to keep people safe”
Updated 09 August 2026 02:31
AFP
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VICTORIA, Canada: Canadian officials declared a state of emergency Saturday after a fast-moving wildfire forced the overnight evacuation of more than 20,000 people in the western province of British Columbia.
Winds fanned the Bald Range wildfire to grow rapidly late Friday, pushing flames into the Summerland area and affecting communities throughout the surrounding valleys.
“We know there have been significant losses of homes and property. We also know that some people became trapped as conditions changed quickly,” British Columbia Premier David Eby said in a statement Saturday.
“Air evacuations are underway for people who remain isolated behind the fire perimeter,” Eby said.
Kelly Greene, the province’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, declared a state of emergency.
CTV News reported more than 50 people had to be airlifted out of the community of Faulder as flames advanced.
Prime Minister Mark Carney posted his gratitude to firefighters and first responders on X, thanking them for “working tirelessly to keep people safe.”
“The federal government stands ready to help and support the government of British Columbia in these efforts. I’m keeping everyone forced from their homes in my thoughts and hoping they can return safely soon,” Carney said.
The fire was first reported early Friday evening, and Eby warned Saturday it “remains extremely active and significant challenges remain.”
 

 

Topics: wildfire Canada

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