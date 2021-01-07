Iran plane strike drives UN push for enhanced aviation safety

You are here

Iran's IRGC shot down the Ukraine Airlines plane while on high alert amid tensions with the US. (File/Reuters)
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • UN expert: ‘This preventable tragedy requires urgent action from all stakeholders including States and airlines’
  • Iran shot down Ukrainian civilian plane in January 2020, killing all 176 passengers
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

On the anniversary of Iran’s downing of a Ukrainian civilian airliner over Tehran, UN experts have called for urgent measures to protect civilian aircraft flying in conflict zones or areas of high military tensions.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 minutes after it had taken off from Tehran to Kiev, killing all 176 passengers.

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said in a statement that this incident “highlights the insufficiencies of the international conventions related to air safety, both in preventing military actions against civilian planes, and in ensuring proper investigations should they occur.” 

She added: “This preventable tragedy requires urgent action from all stakeholders including States and airlines.”

Her statement presented a range of recommendations that she said would enhance civilians’ safety and protect their right to life.

One of those recommendations is that in the event that a civilian aircraft is attacked militarily, “the State that launched the military attack is not solely in charge of the investigation.”

Callamard also said countries with civilians involved in an incident “should have full status as participants in the investigation, because of their obvious State interest.”

These points appear to have been prompted by Tehran’s reluctance to share details of its own investigation into the downing of the Ukrainian airliner. 

In the wake of the missile strike, Iranian state media reported that the plane crash was caused by “technical failure following a fire” on the jet.

Iran’s civil aviation authority refused to send the plane’s flight recorders to its manufacturer Boeing for analysis.

Under global aviation rules, Iran had the right to solely lead the investigation, and it denied the Ukrainian president’s request that his country also be involved once it became clear that Tehran knew immediately that its own missiles were responsible for the aircraft’s downing. 

Callamard said: “The many failings of the existing international system and institutions demonstrates the urgent need for a completely independent body (from both States and airlines) to monitor air safety in relation to conflicts.” She added: “We must act now to prevent future incidents and save lives.”

Linus Bauer, managing director of Bauer Aviation Advisory, told Arab News that the UN’s suggested rules are “long overdue.”

He said while the aviation system broadly remains safe and secure, events such as the downing of flight PS752 have raised many questions about gaps in the overall management of airspace. 

Iran’s downing of the Ukrainian jet, Bauer added, shows that countries “across the globe need to consider the prevention of attacks against international civil aviation as a high priority, through a multi-layered approach with an emphasis based on both ground and airspace security.”

Topics: Iran Ukraine UN aviation

LONDON: Hospital chiefs in England raced to secure hospital beds on Thursday as the surge in coronavirus cases risked overwhelming the system, health care providers and medics said.
A leaked briefing suggested that even in a relatively positive scenario, London’s hospitals could be beyond capacity in less than two weeks.
The UK on Thursday recorded another 1,162 deaths within 28 days of a positive test — the second highest toll since the peak of the first wave in April last year.
There were more than 52,000 new cases in 24 hours, taking the overall number of infections to nearly 2.9 million.
Cases are growing quickly outside southeast England, where clusters of a new highly infectious strain of the virus were first identified.
Over 30,000 people were in UK hospitals with the virus, more than at the peak of the first wave, heaping pressures on health care staff.
“Staff are exhausted,” said Lindsey Izard, matron of the general intensive care unit at St. George’s Hospital in London.
“The worry is that we haven’t probably reached the peak yet.”
The sharp rise has forced hospital bosses to consider shifting some inpatients to beds in nursing homes or care homes, said the head of NHS Providers, which represents hospitals in England.
“We’ve seen 5,000 new patients in hospital beds with Covid-19 over the past week — that’s 10 full hospitals’ worth of Covid patients... so it’s a really big challenge,” Chris Hopson told BBC radio.
Hospital chiefs “know there is some spare capacity in the care and nursing home sector and they’re in the middle of conversation with care and nursing home colleagues to see if they can access that capacity,” he added.
In the face of the mounting crisis, the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care on Thursday announced two potentially “live-saving” Covid treatments would be made available for patients in intensive care.
The two drugs — tocilizumab and sarilumab — have been shown to reduce risk of death by 24 percent for critically ill patients and cut the time spent in intensive care by up to 10 days, the government said.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the deployment of the drugs a “landmark development,” saying the treatments, normally used for rheumatoid arthritis, would save hundreds of lives.
England entered a strict lockdown on Tuesday with schools and non-essential shops closed for at least six weeks after previous measures failed to halt a steep rise in cases.
Britain has seen more than 78,500 deaths in the outbreak and is banking on the roll-out of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines to halt the spread of the virus.
More than 1.3 million have already received jabs. The government aims to have inoculated 13 million of the most vulnerable groups by mid-February.
Speaking to a parliamentary select committee, Hancock said he expected hospitalization levels and Covid deaths to fall as the vaccine program continued.
“The number of deaths in this country will fall for any given number of cases once the vaccine is rolled out to the vulnerable groups,” he said.
HSJ, a website for health care professionals, on Wednesday leaked a briefing by the head of NHS London, Vin Diwakar, saying the capital could be short of nearly 1,500 beds for general and acute patients by January 19.
In the worst-case scenario, the shortfall could be 4,400 beds, it said.
Hospital capacity is at risk unless people knuckle down to anti-virus lockdown rules, said Rupert Pearse, a professor of intensive care medicine at Queen Mary, University of London, who works at the Royal London Hospital.
Asked by the BBC whether he believed the NHS could be overwhelmed in two weeks, he said: “I never thought in my entire career that I would say something like this but yes, I do.
“Unless we take the lockdown seriously the impact on health care for the whole country could be catastrophic and I don’t say those words lightly,” he added.

