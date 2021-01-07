You are here

Biden blames Trump for violence at Capitol that's shaken US

date 2021-01-07
Joe Biden speaks about the violence that took place at the US Capitol in Washington on January 7, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Biden said the actions Trump has taken to subvert the nation’s democratic institutions throughout his presidency led directly to the mayhem in Washington
  • The mob of hundreds of Trump backers broke into the Capitol and roamed the halls looking for lawmakers
WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday denounced the rioters who stormed the US Capitol as “domestic terrorists” and he blamed President Donald Trump for the violence that has shaken the nation's capital and beyond.
The protest by Trump supporters that breached the security of Congress on Wednesday was “not dissent, was not disorder, was not protest. It was chaos.”
Those who massed on Capitol Hill intending to disrupt a joint session of Congress that was certifying Biden’s election victory over Trump “weren’t protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob — insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It’s that basic,” Biden said.
In solemn tones, Biden said the actions Trump has taken to subvert the nation’s democratic institutions throughout his presidency led directly to the mayhem in Washington.
“In the past four years, we’ve had a president who’s made his contempt for our democracy, our constitution, the rule of law clear in everything he has done,” Biden said. "He unleashed an all-out assault on our institutions of our democracy from the outset. And yesterday was the culmination of that unrelenting attack.”
The mob of hundreds of Trump backers broke into the Capitol and roamed the halls looking for lawmakers, who were forced to halt their deliberations a nd evacuate to safety. The violent protesters were egged on by Trump himself, who has falsely contended that he lost the election due to voter fraud.
Trump’s claims have been repeatedly dismissed in the courts, including the Supreme Court, and by state election officials from both parties, and even some in his own administration. But the president has gone to greater and greater lengths to try to overturn the results, culminating this week in efforts by a small group of Republican
senators and larger numbers in the House to objects to the congressional certification of the results on Wednesday and the scene of violence at the Capitol. After the disruption, Congress returned to work late Wednesday and affirmed Biden's victory early Thursday.

Topics: Joe Biden US Donald Trump

Pakistan calls for restraint from Iran and South Korea over seizure of tanker

Pakistan calls for restraint from Iran and South Korea over seizure of tanker
Pakistan calls for restraint from Iran and South Korea over seizure of tanker

Pakistan calls for restraint from Iran and South Korea over seizure of tanker
  • Islamabad says all maritime disputes should be resolved in accordance with international law
  • Experts warn a dangerous situation is developing in Strait of Hormuz that must be addressed quickly
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday urged South Korea and Iran to exercise restraint amid fears that a maritime dispute between the two countries could escalate.

Seoul has moved military forces close to the Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker on Monday. The Hankuk Chemi, with 20 crew members on board, was traveling from Saudi Arabia to the UAE when it was intercepted and taken to the port of Bandar Abbas.

While officials in Seoul said they are pursuing a diplomatic solution to the crisis, the South Korean navy’s destroyer, Choi Young, arrived in the area on Tuesday.

“We have noted the development (in the Strait of Hormuz). We urge all sides to exercise restraint,” said Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Office. “All the differences pertaining to maritime affairs should be resolved as per international laws.”

Experts in Pakistan warned that a potentially dangerous situation is developing in the region and it must be addressed as soon as possible.

“Any disturbance in this part of the world, which contributes about 65 percent to the world oil trade, should be a matter of grave concern — the stakes are high for every country,” Rear Adm. Saleem Akhtar, a retired naval officer and maritime affairs expert, told Arab News.

He said that the situation was of particular concern to Pakistan given its its close proximity to the Strait of Hormuz.

“If it escalates, it could be a very dangerous situation for Pakistan,” he added. “It will affect our merchant ships and make trade far more expensive and difficult; 95 percent of our trade comes from this place.”

Korean officials said on Thursday that a government delegation was traveling from Seoul to Tehran to secure the release of the tanker and its crew.

Retired Vice Adm. Khan Hasham bin Saddique, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and another expert on maritime affairs, said it is a good sign that a Korean delegation has been sent to Iran in an attempt to resolve the situation diplomatically.

“The Strait of Hormuz is extremely important for the whole region,” he said. “A diplomatic solution to the problem is good for everyone in the neighborhood, since peace in this area is vital to international trade.”
 

Topics: South Korea

