You are here

  • Home
  • Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients
A Sanofi logo is seen during the company's annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 6, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9wk3m

Updated 07 January 2021
Reuters

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients
  • Actemra, Kevzara cut patients’ time in intensive care
  • “They are both lifesaving drugs,” says study co-leader
Updated 07 January 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Treating critically ill COVID-19 patients with Roche’s Actemra or Sanofi’s Kevzara arthritis drugs significantly improves survival rates and reduces the amount of time patients need intensive care, study results showed on Thursday.
The findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that the immunosuppressive drugs — Actemra, also known as tocilizumab, and Kevzara, also known as sarilumab — reduced death rates by 8.5 percentage points among patients hospitalized and severely ill with the pandemic disease.
That would mean that for every 12 patients treated with one of the two drugs, an extra life would be saved, said Anthony Gordon, an Imperial College London professor of anaesthesia and critical care who co-led the study. The data will boost confidence that some existing drugs can be repurposed to help with the pandemic that has killed more than 1.87 million people and crushed global economies.
It also comes as countries struggle to contain two variants of the virus found in South Africa and Britain that are more transmissible and have driven a surge in infections.
The UK government said it would ask doctors treating critically ill COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units to begin using the drugs immediately.
“This is a significant step forward for increasing survival of patients,” the UK’s deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, said in a statement.
He said the drugs would be “crucial for helping to relieve pressure on intensive care and hospitals and saving lives.”
Drug companies have been scouring their existing portfolios for possible therapies. So far the generic steroid dexamethasone and Gilead’s antiviral drug remdesivir have been approved for treating patients with severe symptoms.
The United States has also authorized emergency use of some antibody drugs for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The data, from around 800 severely ill COVID-19 patients involved in an international study known as the REMAP-CAP trial showed that the two drugs reduced mortality rates from 35.8% in a control group to 27.3% among patients receiving either tocilizumab or sarilumab.
“That’s a big change in survival,” said Gordon. “They are both lifesaving drugs.”
The results also showed that on average, patients treated with Actemra or Kevzara recovered more swiftly and were able to be discharged from intensive care units around seven to 10 days earlier than those who did not get these drugs.
“This ... could have immediate implications for the sickest patients with COVID-19,” Gordon said. “We’re seeing the actual benefit in terms of survival and quicker recovery.”
Until now, results for Actemra and Kevzara — both a type of drug known as IL-6 receptor antagonists — in treatment trials in patients with COVID-19 have been mixed.
Sanofi said in September that Kevzara — which it produces with partner Regeneron — failed to meet the main goals of a US study testing it in critically ill COVID-19 patients.
In November, Roche said research showed Actemra helped the sickest COVID-19 patients, but it was unclear if it kept people alive or shortened how long they needed intensive care support such as mechanical ventilation, or both.
Gordon noted on Thursday that previous studies had found no clear benefit, but said those trials had included less severely ill patients and started treatment at different stages in the disease course.
“A crucial difference may be that in our study, critically ill patients were enrolled within 24 hours of starting organ support,” he said. “This highlights a potential early window for treatment where the sickest patients may gain the most benefit from immune modulation treatment.”
Thursday’s trial data have not yet been peer-reviewed but were published online on the medRxiv website.

Topics: Coronavirus Sanofi Roche

Related

Sanofi/GSK announce delay in COVID-19 vaccine project
World
Sanofi/GSK announce delay in COVID-19 vaccine project
Sanofi France chief: future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros
World
Sanofi France chief: future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros

Trump finally concedes — amid talk of ouster from office

US President Donald Trump gives an address on January 8, 2021, a day after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington. (Donald J. Trump via Twitter/via REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump gives an address on January 8, 2021, a day after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington. (Donald J. Trump via Twitter/via REUTERS)
Updated 41 min 25 sec ago
AP

Trump finally concedes — amid talk of ouster from office

US President Donald Trump gives an address on January 8, 2021, a day after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington. (Donald J. Trump via Twitter/via REUTERS)
  • Trump's remarks followed demands for his stepping down or removal from office following Wednesday’s assault.
Updated 41 min 25 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: With 13 days left in his term, President Donald Trump finally bent to reality on Thursday amid growing talk of trying to force him out early, acknowledging he’ll peacefully leave after Congress affirmed his defeat.
Trump led off a video from the White House by condemning the violence carried out in his name a day earlier at the Capitol. Then, for the first time, he admitted that his presidency would soon end — though he declined to mention President-elect Joe Biden by name or explicitly state that he had lost.
“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” Trump said in the video. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”
The address, which appeared designed to stave off talk of a forced early eviction, came at the end of a day when the cornered president stayed out of sight in the White House. Silenced on some of his favorite Internet lines of communication, he watched the resignations of several top aides, including a Cabinet secretary.
And as officials sifted through the aftermath of the pro-Trump mob’s siege of the US Capitol, there was growing discussion of impeaching him a second time or invoking the 25th Amendment to oust him from the Oval Office.
The invasion of the Capitol building, a powerful symbol of the nation’s democracy, rattled Republicans and Democrats alike. They struggled with how best to contain the impulses of a president deemed too dangerous to control his own social media accounts but who remains commander in chief of the world’s greatest military.
“I’m not worried about the next election, I’m worried about getting through the next 14 days,” said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Trump’s staunchest allies. He condemned the president’s role in Wednesday’s riots and said, “If something else happens, all options would be on the table.”
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that “the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America.” She called him “a very dangerous person who should not continue in office. This is urgent, an emergency of the highest magnitude.”
Neither option to remove Trump seemed likely, with little time left in his term to draft the Cabinet members needed to invoke the amendment or to organize the hearings and trial mandated for an impeachment. But the fact that the dramatic options were even the subject of discussion in Washington’s corridors of power served as a warning to Trump.
Fears of what a desperate president could do in his final days spread in the nation’s capital and beyond, including speculation Trump could incite more violence, make rash appointments, issue ill-conceived pardons — including for himself and his family — or even trigger a destabilizing international incident.
The president’s video Thursday — which was released upon his return to Twitter after his account was restored — was a complete reversal from the one he put out just 24 hours earlier in which he said to the violent mob, “We love you. You’re very special.” His refusal to condemn the violence sparked a firestorm of criticism and, in the new video, he at last denounced the demonstrators’ “lawlessness and mayhem.”
As for his feelings on leaving office, he told the nation that “serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime” while hinting at a return to the public arena. He told supporters “that our incredible journey is only just beginning.”
Just a day earlier, Trump unleashed the destructive forces at the Capitol with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally that prompted supporters to disrupt the congressional certification of Biden’s victory. After the storming of the Capitol and the eventual wee-hours certification of Biden’s win by members of Congress, Trump released a statement that merely acknowledged he would abide by a peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20.
The statement was posted by an aide and did not originate from the president’s own Twitter account, which has 88 million followers and for four years has been wielded as a political weapon that dictates policy and sows division and conspiracy.
Trump couldn’t tweet it himself because, for the first time, the social media platform suspended his account, stating that the president had violated its rules of service by inciting violence. Facebook adopted a broader ban, saying Trump’s account would be offline until after Biden’s inauguration.
Deprived of that social media lifeblood, Trump remained silent and ensconced in the executive mansion until Thursday evening. But around him, loyalists headed for the exits, their departures — which were coming in two weeks anyway — moved up to protest the president’s handling of the riot.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao became the first Cabinet member to resign. Chao, married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of the lawmakers trapped at the Capitol on Wednesday, said in a message to staff that the attack “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”
Others who resigned in the wake of the riot: Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger, Ryan Tully, senior director for European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, and first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary.
Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former chief of staff-turned-special envoy to Northern Ireland, told CNBC that he had called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “to let him know I was resigning. ... I can’t do it. I can’t stay.”
And Mulvaney said that others who work for Trump had decided to remain in their posts in an effort to provide some sort of guardrails for the president during his final days in office.
“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” Mulvaney said.
Mulvaney’s predecessor in the chief of staff job, retired US Marine Corps general John Kelly, told CNN that “I think the Cabinet should meet and have a discussion” about Section 4 of the 25th Amendment — allowing the forceful removal of Trump by his own Cabinet.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined Pelosi in declaring that Trump “should not hold office one day longer” and urged Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to act. But Chao’s departure may stall nascent efforts to invoke the amendment.
Staff-level discussions on the matter took place across multiple departments and even in parts of the White House, according to two people briefed on the talks. But no member of the Cabinet has publicly expressed support for the move — which would make Pence the acting president — though several were believed to be sympathetic to the notion, believing Trump is too volatile in his waning days in office.
In the West Wing, shell-shocked aides were packing up, acting on a delayed directive to begin offboarding their posts ahead of the Biden team’s arrival. The slowdown before now was due to Trump’s single-minded focus on his defeat since Election Day at the expense of the other responsibilities of his office.
Most glaringly, that included the fight against the raging coronavirus that is killing record numbers of Americans each day.
Few aides had any sense of the president’s plans, with some wondering if Trump would largely remain out of sight until he left the White House. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany read a brief statement in which she declared that the Capitol siege was “appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way.”
But her words carried little weight. Trump has long made clear that only he speaks for his presidency.

Topics: USELECTION2020 US Capitol storming Donald Trump

Related

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
World
Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
Global leaders react to storming of US Capitol by Trump supporters
World
Global leaders react to storming of US Capitol by Trump supporters

Latest updates

Trump finally concedes — amid talk of ouster from office
US President Donald Trump gives an address on January 8, 2021, a day after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington. (Donald J. Trump via Twitter/via REUTERS)
Saudi perfume mogul Hussein Bakry Gazzaz dies at age 95
Saudi perfume mogul Hussein Bakry Gazzaz dies at age 95
Stocks smash records as investors shrug off US violence
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Gregory Rowe works on the trading floor on Jan. 7, 2021, in New York. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
What We Are Buying Today: Zmzmya
What We Are Buying Today: Zmzmya
Boeing to pay $2.5 billion to settle US fraud charges after MAX crashes
Nearly two years after the second of two crashes involving Boeing 737 Max planes that killed 346 people in all, Boeing is agreeing to pay money for crash victims' families, airline customers and airlines, as well as a fine. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.