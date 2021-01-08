You are here

  • Home
  • Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House may move forward with a second impeachment. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ypj8c

Updated 08 January 2021
AP

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says if Trump isn't removed, the House may move forward with second impeachment
  • Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned in protest following the Capitol attack
Updated 08 January 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Lawmakers of both parties raised the prospect Thursday of ousting President Donald Trump from office, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that if he wasn’t removed, the House may move forward with a second impeachment.
Though Trump has less than two weeks in office, lawmakers and even some in his administration began discussing the issue Wednesday afternoon as Trump first refused to forcefully condemn the violent assault on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters, and then appeared to excuse it.
Senior Trump administration officials raised the long-shot possibility of invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment — the forceful removal of Trump from power by his own Cabinet.
Pelosi told a news conference she is waiting for a decision from Vice President Mike Pence and other Cabinet officials. She challenged several of them by name, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
“Do they stand by these actions?” Pelosi asked. “Are they ready to say that for the next 13 days this dangerous man can do further harm to our country?”

 


Most Democrats, and many Republicans, put the blame squarely on Trump after hundreds of protesters bearing Trump flags and clothing broke into the Capitol on Wednesday and caused destruction and mass evacuations. The president had urged his supporters to protest as Congress was counting the electoral votes that confirmed Joe Biden’s win.
Pelosi said “a threshold was crossed of such magnitude” that Trump should not be allowed to make any decisions. And if the Cabinet didn’t act, the House might, she said.
There did not appear to be public support for the move, for now, among members of Trump’s Cabinet, especially after Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned in protest Thursday following the Capitol attack. But officials across the government went so far as to study up on the procedures for declaring Trump “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

According to two people involved in the administration talks, staff-level discussions on the matter took place across multiple departments and even parts of the White House. No member of the Cabinet has publicly expressed support for the move, which would make Pence the acting president. But several were believed to be sympathetic to the notion, believing Trump is too volatile in his waning days before Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
Under the 25th Amendment, Trump could dispute his Cabinet’s finding, but the Cabinet could quickly reaffirm its position, keeping Pence in power while the question fell to lawmakers.
As lawmakers assessed damage in the ransacked Capitol, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also called Thursday for the Cabinet to remove him.
Schumer said the attack on the Capitol “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.” He said Trump “should not hold office one day longer.”
Schumer said Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. Otherwise, he said, it’s up to Congress.
“If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president,” Schumer said.
While the House could quickly vote to impeach Trump, it is extremely unlikely that Congress could remove the president in the next 13 days. The Senate would have to receive the articles and then hold a trial and vote on them.
And even if they did so, the Republican Senate would be unlikely to vote to convict. Democrats are set to narrowly take the Senate when Biden is inaugurated, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds the gavel until then.
As Pelosi suggested impeachment was a possibility, three Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee announced articles of impeachment. Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California wrote in the articles that Trump “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol.”
The House impeached Trump in 2019, but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him in early 2020.
At least one House Republican also called for Trump’s removal. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, a frequent Trump critic, said in a video on Twitter that Trump is “unfit” and “unwell.”
Kinzinger said the president “must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily.”
Former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, who’s clashed with Trump for years, said he doesn’t think invoking the 25th Amendment is realistic because of the support it would need from Cabinet members and because of the short time left in Trump’s term. But he said in an interview that he supported the decisions both by some White House and administration officials to quit and others who are remaining “to ensure that basically the guard rails stay where they should.”
Flake added: “We’ve got two weeks here, and let’s make sure we get to the inauguration.”

Topics: Donal Trump US capitol Nancy Pelosi US Election 2020

Related

Update Biden blames Trump for violence at Capitol that's shaken US
World
Biden blames Trump for violence at Capitol that's shaken US
Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’
Media
Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’

Hacking victim SolarWinds hires ex-Homeland Security official Krebs as consultant

Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies before a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies before a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Updated 49 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Hacking victim SolarWinds hires ex-Homeland Security official Krebs as consultant

Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies before a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
  • Krebs was fired by President Trump in December after he told Congress that the 2020 US election was safe from hacking
  • He was speaking in his capacity as head of the Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Updated 49 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: The company used by hackers as a springboard for the worst-known breach of US government computers in at least five years has hired some of the biggest names in security to help it recover.
SolarWinds Corp, which had backdoored versions of its network-management software go out to thousands of customers, had already hired CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. to help it assess the intrusion and protect it going forward.
On Thursday, it hired a new consulting business formed by former US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency head Chris Krebs and Alex Stamos, former chief security officer at Facebook Inc.
Krebs was the first leader of Homeland Security unit CISA and led the national effort to keep the 2020 election safe from hacking and to dispel related misinformation. He was fired by President Donald Trump after he continued to assert the election was not “rigged” but free from electronic chicanery.
Trump has made unsubstantiated claims the Nov. 3 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, was riddled with fraud.
Stamos, an adjunct professor at Stanford, helped coordinate a broader effort by academics and nonprofits to rapidly dispel coordinated attempts to spread false election-related information. He also was among those brought in to advise on security at fast-growing videoconferencing company Zoom Video Communications Inc. after a series of flaws were reported.
The tainted SolarWinds code has been found inside a half-dozen federal agencies that were then exploited further by hackers said by US officials to have been working for the Russian government, which has denied it.
SolarWinds Chief Executive Sudhakar Ramakrishna, who joined the company this week, said in a blog post that hiring the experts was part of an effort to help transform the company, which has been criticized for poor security.
“We have brought in the expertise of Chris Krebs and Alex Stamos to assist in this review and provide best-in-class guidance on our journey to evolve into an industry leading secure software development company,” a company spokesman said by email.
Stamos said he was not interested in a full-time job in Biden’s administration, and would rather advise part-time with multiple companies either in crisis or hoping to get in better shape before one.
“These current Russian attacks have created a new set of companies who now realize they need to be playing at a much higher level,” Stamos said.

 

Topics: SolarWinds Chris Krebs CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Related

Former head of US election security calls Trump team fraud allegations ‘farcical’
World
Former head of US election security calls Trump team fraud allegations ‘farcical’
Russian envoy rejects coronavirus vaccine hacking claims
World
Russian envoy rejects coronavirus vaccine hacking claims

Latest updates

Hacking victim SolarWinds hires ex-Homeland Security official Krebs as consultant
Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies before a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ despite Trump-inspired Capitol mob attacks
Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ despite Trump-inspired Capitol mob attacks
Hyundai Motor says it is in early talks with Apple, shares surge 24%
Apple and Hyundai Motor Group were reported by South Korean media to be negotiating and that the companies were expected to develop batteries in a joint venture. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)
US sets new record with nearly 4,000 Covid deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins
Two nurses put a ventilator on a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Trump finally concedes — amid talk of ouster from office
US President Donald Trump gives an address on January 8, 2021, a day after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington. (Donald J. Trump via Twitter/via REUTERS)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.