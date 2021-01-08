You are here

  • Home
  • Stocks smash records as investors shrug off US violence

Stocks smash records as investors shrug off US violence

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Gregory Rowe works on the trading floor on Jan. 7, 2021, in New York. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
1 / 2
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Gregory Rowe works on the trading floor on Jan. 7, 2021, in New York. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
A screen shows a business television channel as Canada's main stock index, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index, rose to a record high in late morning trade in Toronto, Ontario on January 7, 2021. (REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)
2 / 2
A screen shows a business television channel as Canada's main stock index, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index, rose to a record high in late morning trade in Toronto, Ontario on January 7, 2021. (REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)
Short Url

https://arab.news/635v7

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Stocks smash records as investors shrug off US violence

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Gregory Rowe works on the trading floor on Jan. 7, 2021, in New York. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
  • The dollar rose across the board, while bitcoin continued its record run and was flirting with $40,000
  • Oil prices pushed higher, building on recent strong gains
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Stock markets surged higher on Thursday, with the three major US indexes pushing into record territory, as traders brushed off the storming of the Capitol building in Washington.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended above 31,000 for the first time, while Frankfurt broke 14,000 points for the first time, before falling back but still set a new closing level record.
The dollar rose across the board, while bitcoin continued its record run and was flirting with $40,000, having passed $30,000 only on Saturday.
Oil prices pushed higher, building on recent strong gains.
“Traders are unfazed by the chaos that we experienced on Capitol Hill yesterday,” noted Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.
US lawmakers in the early hours of Thursday morning finally managed to formally certify Joe Biden as the next US president, dealing a hammer blow to Donald Trump whose supporters stormed the Capitol hours earlier, triggering unprecedented scenes of mayhem in the seat of US democracy.
Trump, who spoke to a rally early in the day and urged them to march on the Capitol, in the wake of the mayhem promised an “orderly transition.”
But investors focused on the increased chances of another huge stimulus package under a Biden administration especially after Democrats won the two Senate seat runoffs in Georgia giving the party control of the chambers.
Biden also has pledged to accelerate the vaccine rollout, which raises hopes the Covid-19 pandemic can be reined in.
Craig Erlam at currency trading platform Oanda also noted that investor concerns about Democratic control of Congress have quickly dissipated.
“As ever, the idea of something has proven to be far scarier than the outcome itself and investors, rather than hiding in fear of taxes, are revelling in the prospect of more stimulus,” he said in a note to clients.
The violence in the United States took attention away from soaring coronavirus cases around the world that are forcing governments to impose fresh lockdowns.
Traders are optimistic that the rollout of vaccines, though slower than hoped, will eventually allow life to get back to normal.
Hong Kong was in the red Thursday after six days of gains, with market heavyweights Alibaba and Tencent diving following a report that the Trump administration is considering barring investment in their New York shares.

New York — Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 31,041.13 (close)
New York — S&P 500: UP 1.5 percent at 3,803.79 (close)
New York — Nasdaq: UP 2.6 percent at 13,067.48 (close)
London — FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 6,856.96 points (close)
Frankfurt — DAX 30: UP 0.6 percent at 13,968.24 (close)
Paris — CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 5,669.85 (close)
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.3 percent at 3,622.42
Tokyo — Nikkei 225: UP 1.6 percent at 27,490.13 (close)
Hong Kong — Hang Seng: DOWN 0.5 percent at 27,548.52 (close)
Shanghai — Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,576.20 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.2268 from $1.2325 at 2200 GMT
Dollar/yen: UP at 103.81 yen from 102.99 yen
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3563 from $1.3607
Euro/pound: DOWN at 90.44 pence from 90.55 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2 percent at $50.92 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.4 percent at $54.52 per barrel

Topics: Stock Markets Dow Jones Industrial Average Wall Street FRANKFURT

Related

Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout
Business & Economy
Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout
Stocks stage small ‘Santa rally,’ Brexit deal hopes lift pound
Business & Economy
Stocks stage small ‘Santa rally,’ Brexit deal hopes lift pound

Vietnam revs up economy to race ahead of rivals

Vietnam revs up economy to race ahead of rivals
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

Vietnam revs up economy to race ahead of rivals

Vietnam revs up economy to race ahead of rivals
  • Vietnam was one of the world’s few countries to record growth last year
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

HANOI: Vietnam’s success in curbing the coronavirus so far, while its Southeast Asia neighbors struggle, is helping the country power ahead in economic growth and attracting funds, foreign investors, experts and analysts say.

Its strength in containing the pandemic saw it build on the foundations of two free trade agreements signed in 2020, also outpacing peers in luring manufacturers moving production out of China because of the Beijing-Washington trade war.

Vietnam was one of the world’s few countries to record growth last year — well down on 2019, but still a 2.9 percent expansion.

Vietnam watchers expect the country to ride high as long as it keeps the virus — resurgent in many countries — at bay. Thanks to rigorously targeted testing, a centralized quarantine program and early border closures, Vietnam’s coronavirus tally stands at just over 1,500 cases and 35 deaths to date — far fewer than any comparable country given its population of nearly 98 million.

“The successful management of the pandemic to date has already enabled the country to capture a larger share of global trade and FDI (foreign direct investment) during 2020,” said Carolyn Turk, the World Bank’s country director in Vietnam.

Parliament has set an economic growth target of 6 percent for this year, but Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, looking to extend his term or rise up the Communist Party of Vietnam’s ranks, said last month that Vietnam would target 6.5 percent.

At WHA Group, a Thai logistics firm which has expanded its industrial estate business in Vietnam, chairwoman Jareeporn Jarukornsakul said investors who had wanted to relocate operations to Thailand from China had not been able to do so because the coronavirus had spread in Thailand.

While infrastructure and regulatory issues are worse in Vietnam than in Thailand, she said: “Costs are cheap in Vietnam and its government is very quick with investment, allowing provinces to issue their own regulations and investment incentives.”

Still, there is much work to be done, even if the country does retain its prowess in handling the coronavirus: Vietnam suffers from a lack of highly-skilled labor, its dated bureaucracy is in need of digitization and there is an over-reliance on polluting coal imports to fuel development.

But the cocktail of positives flowing through the economy currently has left foreign-invested asset managers in Vietnam able to raise significant amounts, for example, with some reporting oversubscribed funds.

On Monday, Ho Chi Minh City-based Mekong Capital said it had raised $246 million for its largest-ever fund — nearly 25 percent more than the original target of $200 million.

Dominic Scriven, chairman of Vietnamese asset manager Dragon Capital said a combination of the country’s trade deals, more cash in the economy and political stability had underpinned better-than-expected interest across three new funds launched by his firm.

“We were very pleasantly surprised by the market uptake,” said Scriven.

That extra cash, along with savings accounts offering declining interest rates after three cuts in the central bank’s policy rate since March, has created a surge in local stock market investors.

The number of new investors has increased so much that the benchmark Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange has been forced to halt afternoon trading in order to process the surge.

Development was also boosted by the two free trade deals signed last year: the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest trading block, and an agreement with Britain modeled on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which Vietnam ratified in June.

Hanoi also has bilateral trade deals with both South Korea and Japan, its largest sources of foreign direct investment, and is a signatory to the 11-country Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The trade deal push has given it an advantage over some of its regional competitors. The EVFTA in particular has “put Vietnam clearly on the map,” said Sven Schneider, CEO of the EU-Malaysian Chamber of Commerce.

“Malaysia, on the other hand, is only waking up to this missed opportunity now,” said Schneider.

WHA Group’s Jareeporn also said the EVFTA had given Vietnam an advantage. “If an industry needs cheap labor, it’s definitely going to Vietnam,” Jareeporn said.

In the short term, Vietnam is well placed to pull ahead of its regional rivals in 2021, just as it holds a massive Communist Party meeting to select a new leadership later this month.

“It’s safe, the government functions smoothly, and in face of impediments like COVID the country rises to the challenge without hesitation and wins,” Chad Ovel, partner at Mekong Capital, said.

“Vietnam has clearly earned its position as the most attractive investment destination in Southeast Asia.”

Topics: Vietnam

Related

Vietnam in ‘decisive’ fight to contain coronavirus
World
Vietnam in ‘decisive’ fight to contain coronavirus
Oman begins implementing value-added tax in April, excluding 94 food items
Business & Economy
Oman begins implementing value-added tax in April, excluding 94 food items

Latest updates

Cloud computing to help build digital economy: Saudi telecoms study
Cloud computing to help build digital economy: Saudi telecoms study
Deal signed to employ Saudis in delivery jobs
Deal signed to employ Saudis in delivery jobs
Saudi aid agency continues work in Jordan
Saudi aid agency continues work in Jordan
Stocks smash records as investors shrug off US violence
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Gregory Rowe works on the trading floor on Jan. 7, 2021, in New York. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
What We Are Buying Today: Zmzmya
What We Are Buying Today: Zmzmya

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.