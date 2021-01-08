You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ despite Trump-inspired Capitol mob attacks

Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ despite Trump-inspired Capitol mob attacks

Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ despite Trump-inspired Capitol mob attacks
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a briefing to the media at the State Department in Washington on November 10, 2020. (REUTERS/File Photo
Short Url

https://arab.news/je3hp

Updated 08 January 2021
AFP

Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ despite Trump-inspired Capitol mob attacks

Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ despite Trump-inspired Capitol mob attacks
  • Former President George W. Bush used the term after rioters stirred up by President Donald Trump rampaged through a session of Congress that certified his loss to Joe Biden
Updated 08 January 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday hit back at assertions that a mob attack on the Capitol showed the United States to be a “banana republic.”
A number of foreign critics as well as former US president George W. Bush made the analogy after rioters stirred up by President Donald Trump rampaged through a session of Congress that certified his loss to Joe Biden.
“The slander reveals a faulty understanding of banana republics and of democracy in America,” said the top US diplomat, a staunch Trump loyalist, as two other members of the cabinet resigned over Wednesday’s violence.
“In a banana republic, mob violence determines the exercise of power. In the United States, law enforcement officials quash mob violence so that the people’s representatives can exercise power in accordance with the rule of law and constitutional government,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.
Bush in a statement Wednesday made veiled criticism of the “reckless behavior” of members of his Republican Party in fueling the “insurrection.”
“This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic,” Bush wrote.

 

 

Topics: Mike Pompeo Capitol mob assault

Related

US President Donald Trump gives an address on January 8, 2021, a day after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington. (Donald J. Trump via Twitter/via REUTERS)
World
Trump finally concedes — amid talk of ouster from office
Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment
World
Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment

Russia reports 23,652 new coronavirus cases, 454 deaths

Russia reports 23,652 new coronavirus cases, 454 deaths
Updated 28 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Russia reports 23,652 new coronavirus cases, 454 deaths

Russia reports 23,652 new coronavirus cases, 454 deaths
  • Authorities said 454 people had died, taking Russia's official death toll to 60,911
Updated 28 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported 23,652 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, including 5,027 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,355,794.
Authorities said 454 people had died, taking Russia's official death toll to 60,911.

Topics: Russia Coronavirus

Related

Russian COVID-19 vaccine trials begin in UAE as cases rise
Middle-East
Russian COVID-19 vaccine trials begin in UAE as cases rise

Latest updates

Russia reports 23,652 new coronavirus cases, 454 deaths
Russia reports 23,652 new coronavirus cases, 454 deaths
HIGHLIGHTS from photographer Fouad Elkoury’s work at Dubai’s The Third Line gallery
HIGHLIGHTS from photographer Fouad Elkoury’s work at Dubai’s The Third Line gallery
Iran in no rush to see US return to nuclear deal: Khamenei
Iran in no rush to see US return to nuclear deal: Khamenei
2021 PREVIEW: Prepare for playtime
2021 PREVIEW: Prepare for playtime
Scottish fishermen halt EU exports over Brexit delays
Scottish fishermen halt EU exports over Brexit delays

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.