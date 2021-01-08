UAE records nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

You are here

The new figure brings the total the number of cases in the UAE to 221,754. (File/AFP)
  • The new figure comes as the ministry continues to expand its nationwide testing campaign
  • Meanwhile, the ministry said 61,396 people have been vaccinated in the same period
DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 2,988 cases of COVID-19 in just one day, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Thursday.
The new figure comes as the ministry continues to expand its nationwide testing campaign for early detection of the virus.
It brings the total the number of cases in the UAE to 221,754. Five fatalities have also been announced, as well as 3,658 recoveries.
Meanwhile, the ministry said 61,396 people have been vaccinated in the same period, taking the total number to 887,697 across the country.
The vaccination is drive is part of a bigger national strategy to inoculate more than 50 percent of the UAE’s population.

Big explosion heard in Aden, Yemen

Big explosion heard in Aden, Yemen
ADEN: A loud explosion was heard in the Yemeni city of Aden on Thursday evening, residents and a security source told Reuters.
The explosion took place just outside a central prison in the southern port city, they added.
The security source said the explosion happened in an empty area and damaged a wall.
There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.
Pictures posted on social media showed a plume of smoke that appeared to rise from area outside the prison.
After Yemen government officials, backed by Saudi Arabia, arrived in Aden on Dec. 30 at least 22 people were killed in attacks. Saudi-led coalition warplanes then struck areas in Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa the next day.

