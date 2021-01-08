UAE to reopen all entry points with Qatar on Saturday

You are here

The United Arab Emirates will reopen all of its land, sea and air entry points with Qatar starting Saturday. (AFP)
Reuters

  • UAE will work with Qatar to end all other issues through bilateral talks
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will reopen all of its land, sea and air entry points with Qatar starting Saturday, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the UAE will begin to end all measures taken against Qatar following the signing of the AlUla statement that includes the permanent solidarity agreement that will strengthen the unity and cohesion of the Gulf and Arab states.

He also said the UAE will work to reopen all land, sea and air ports for incoming and outgoing movement.

The relevant authorities in the country have been instructed with these measures, which will be activated as of January 9, he added.

The UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said it will resume scheduled and unscheduled flights between the two countries in coordination with the civil aviation authorities and national airlines in the Emirates.

He said that the UAE will work with Qatar to end all other issues through bilateral talks.

Saudi Arabia announced a breakthrough in ending a bitter dispute between Gulf Arab states and Qatar at a summit on Tuesday, with its foreign minister saying Riyadh and its allies would restore all ties with Doha severed in mid-2017.

Topics: UAE Qatar

A year on, no justice for victims of Iran plane attack: HRW

A woman lays flowers to a memorial in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for the victims of a Ukrainian 737-800 plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran. (AP)
A woman lays flowers to a memorial in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for the victims of a Ukrainian 737-800 plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran. (AP)
Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

A year on, no justice for victims of Iran plane attack: HRW

A woman lays flowers to a memorial in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for the victims of a Ukrainian 737-800 plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran. (AP)
  • The country’s judiciary protects the state, not people’s rights, expert tells Arab News
  • HRW: Tehran ‘should promptly pay adequate compensation … and carry out a transparent and impartial investigation’
Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: One year since two Iranian missiles shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Tehran to conduct a “transparent and credible investigation” into the shooting, and criticized the crackdown on families and other Iranians seeking justice.
HRW urged Tehran to “cooperate with international bodies to uncover the truth and provide the victims’ families with justice and appropriate redress.”
Flight 752 was shot down by two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missiles minutes after it took off from Tehran.
All 176 passengers and crew were killed, including dozens of Iranian students from the country’s top university.
“The families of the 176 victims of the downed jetliner are entitled to know who was responsible for the deaths of their loved ones,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW. 
“The Iranian government should promptly pay adequate compensation to the families and carry out a transparent and impartial investigation with appropriate prosecutions regardless of position or rank.”
Tehran has drawn criticism from Ukraine’s government for not allowing it to participate in the investigation.
The government of Canada, whose nationals constituted the majority of the victims, has repeatedly called for Tehran to allow a multilateral investigation.

The British government also issued a joint statement with the Ukrainian, Canadian and Afghan governments Friday in which they said they "urgently call on Iran to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash," and pledged to "hold Iran to account to deliver justice."

The shooting and ensuing cover up of the IRGC’s role sparked nationwide protests from Iranians demanding justice. 
According to HRW, in the past year at least 20 of those protesters have faced prosecution for speaking out, but nobody has yet stood trial over the plane’s shooting.
“The authorities should immediately and unconditionally drop charges against those peacefully protesting, stop intimidating families, and direct their efforts to holding wrongdoers to account,” Page said.
According to a judiciary spokesperson, six people have been arrested in connection with the plane crash, but five of them have now been released on bail.
However, the chances of these people facing real justice are non-existent, Sadeq Saba, an editor at Persian-language newspaper Iran International, told Arab News.
“The Iranian judiciary is set up not to protect the rights of the individuals in Iran, but to protect the state,” said Saba, who worked as a lawyer in the country before the 1979 revolution. 
He added that the criminalization of protesters in the wake of the missile strike is a “travesty of justice” but comes as no surprise because “Tehran normally prosecutes victims rather than perpetrators of crimes.”
Saba said since it was members of the IRGC — the most militarily and politically powerful organization in Iran — responsible for the shooting, the regime will do anything it can to protect itself and its image, including criminalizing the pursuit of justice and harassing victims’ families who seek truth and closure.
HRW said Iranian authorities have “intimidated and harassed families to stop them from seeking justice.” 
This, Saba said, is because Tehran sees the families seeking justice as “enemies of the state” and a “threat,” rather than “victims who need help.” He added: “It has always been like this in the Islamic Republic.”

Topics: Iran Ukraine airliner Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Related

Update Iran in no rush to see US return to nuclear deal: Khamenei
Middle-East
Iran in no rush to see US return to nuclear deal: Khamenei

Latest updates

UK eyes return of Middle East investors in 2021
UK eyes return of Middle East investors in 2021
Saudi Arabia to lift travel suspension from March 31
Saudi Arabia will open its land, sea and air ports for travel as of March 31, the Kingdom's ministry of interior said on Friday. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia records lowest number of COVID-19 deaths since April
Saudi Arabia records lowest number of COVID-19 deaths since April
Al-Taawoun’s Carteron hails strength of Saudi football league
Al-Taawoun’s Carteron hails strength of Saudi football league
London declares emergency over 'out of control' coronavirus
London declares emergency over 'out of control' coronavirus

