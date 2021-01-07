You are here

UAE minister: Gulf region shares Iran security concerns after AlUla Declaration

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash speaks during a press conference in Sudan's capital Khartoum. (File/AFP)
UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash speaks during a press conference in Sudan’s capital Khartoum. (File/AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

UAE minister: Gulf region shares Iran security concerns after AlUla Declaration

UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash speaks during a press conference in Sudan’s capital Khartoum. (File/AFP)
  The AlUla Declaration was signed during the summit of Gulf leaders in the northwestern city in Saudi Arabia
  The Kingdom hosted the 41st GCC summit, which was headed by the Crown Prince
Updated 35 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: The UAE Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar Gargash has told Arab News that the GCC is “collectively in agreement with any threat towards its security” from Iran.

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, the minister addressed the 41st GCC summit held in AlUla where an agreement was signed to mend relations with Qatar, stressing the importance of solidarity, unity and security among the Gulf states. 

He said that some differences remained in how to address major security issues in light of Doha’s recent relationship with Tehran.

Since 2017, Qatar has warmed its relationships with Iran and Turkey, which the four nations saw as undermining regional security. Relations with Iran and Turkey strengthened the quartet’s views of Qatar as a threat and increased tensions, especially over their support for Islamist groups, harboring extremists and interference with internal affairs.

The minister said that the UAE’s views on both Iran and Turkey are one of the same, highlighting that it is not just a Gulf issue but an Arab issue. He noted that Turkey is one of the largest trade partners in the Middle East and one that should respect Arab sovereignty and interests.

“We understand that the geostrategic consideration will take some time and we need to work together on these issues and I’m sure there’s a Qatari perspective there”

“The more the GCC is closer together, the more collectively it agrees on geo-strategic issues,” he said, adding that their target is to work towards closing the gap on these issues.

Gargash also announced that trade, transport and resumption of full diplomatic ties with Qatar will take place within a week after the signing of the AlUla Declaration.

“The declaration is a significant step at resolving a difficult and painful crisis within the GCC and the Gulf,” he said, adding: “I’m glad this is coming to an end but this crisis will also depend on the transparency and constructive approach that we deal with as we move forward.”

He noted that the resumption of trade, transport, investment and financial transactions will be easier to achieve compared to some of the other challenges as “confidence building measures will take a while.”

The minister added: “We realize that some issues are easier to fix. Some will take longer.”

To reach an agreement, the minister said that the topic of opening air space came up a few months ago but efforts were made by Saudi Arabia to address the more pressing issues and find a solution with the help of the US and gaining the support of the UAE.

He said the four nations “are in this together and we have to exit together.” 

The minister emphasized efforts made by Kuwait and the US, noting that the rift has to run its course as this is an issue that is “within the family” and they will be working on rebuilding confidence between the two states. 

Gargash said that the GCC will now “retool internally” and improve on issues of security, economy, science and more, adding that “a more stable and connected region is within our interest.”

Addressing the issue of the state-owned Al-Jazeera Arabic news channel, the minister said that the challenge will be the government’s perception of neutrality in the next coming period and is an internal matter that the Qataris have to face but “will depend on bilateral agreements between the states.”

On the topic of Israel, the minister said that he hopes the UAE’s support and signing of the Abraham Accords will change the sentiment in the region and “we hope to change the reality in the region,” but highlighted each country has its own sovereign decision towards the accords.

“This is not the first crisis in the GCC but the sharpest, and it is within our interest to not return to any small or large crisis,” said Gargash.

He stressed that “any crisis will leave issues of trust” noting that the 2017 crisis will push members to quickly address any future problems as “we genuinely want to restart and own what took place in AlUla.”

Topics: Anwar Gargash GCC summit 2021 UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar

Updated 31 min 18 sec ago
BRIAN KIM

South Korean envoys en route to Iran after tanker seizure

South Korean envoys en route to Iran after tanker seizure
  South Korean anti-piracy unit deployed near Strait of Hormuz to ensure crew's safety
  The vessel's crew of 20 are all reportedly safe
Updated 31 min 18 sec ago
BRIAN KIM

SEOUL: A Seoul government delegation sent to Tehran on Thursday will attempt to secure the release of a South Korean oil tanker seized by Iranian authorities near the Strait of Hormuz, the foreign ministry’s top official said.
The South Korean-flagged MT Hankuk Chemi with 20 crew members on board was traveling from Saudi Arabia to the UAE when it was intercepted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday and taken to the port of Bandar Abbas.
According to Iran, the ship violated environmental protocols — claims that the vessel’s operator has denied.
“We will ask them to exchange due evidence or data to verify the facts,” Koh Kyung-sok, South Korea’s director-general of Africa and Middle East affairs, told reporters before boarding a plane at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital.
Koh, who is leading the delegation, said that besides meeting their Iranian counterparts, Korean diplomats will hold talks with other Iranian stakeholders to resolve the issue.
The delegation will travel to Iran via Qatar.  
While officials in Seoul say they are seeking a diplomatic solution to the standoff, the South Korean navy’s anti-piracy unit was deployed in waters near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday to “ensure the safety” of Korean nationals on board the MT Hankuk Chemi.
The vessel’s crew of 20 includes nationals from South Korea, Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam. All are reportedly safe.
It remains unclear if negotiations between the South Korean delegation and Iranian authorities will be successful.
When Seoul announced the plan to send the delegation earlier this week, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, was quoted by the state news agency IRNA as saying that the South Korean government’s behavior is “incomprehensible.”
Khatibzadeh claimed that the matter is moving “along its legal path and does not require a diplomatic trip.”
Diplomatic sources and South Korean experts believe the ship’s seizure is linked to tensions over the freezing of Iran’s money in South Korean banks under US financial sanctions.  
Iranian assets worth $7 billion in two Korean bank accounts have been frozen after the Trump administration withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018 and toughened sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
In an effort to end the impasse, Seoul and Tehran discussed using the frozen money to purchase $1 billion of medical equipment. Iran has also reportedly requested the use of $10 million or more from the frozen assets to buy coronavirus vaccines from the global vaccine procurement facility COVAX.  
Jung Sang-ryul, a professor at the Institute of Middle Eastern Affairs at Myongji University in Seoul, believes that the current standoff will be solved through diplomatic channels.
“There is a high possibility the confrontation will be settled diplomatically,” he told Arab News, adding that Seoul-Tehran relations are unlikely to be compromised by the incident.  
The two countries enjoy strong economic ties, with South Korea the third-largest importer of Iranian oil in 2017. South Korea also became the biggest buyer of Iranian condensate, which its petrochemical industry processed in refineries designed to handle the commodity.  
However, following US sanctions, South Korea’s oil imports from Iran fell from $7.8 billion to $2.1 billion by 2019 with no further imports last year.  
“Relations between the US and Iran are the problem, not between South Korean and Iran,” Jung said.

Topics: South Korea Iran tanker MT Hankuk Chemi

