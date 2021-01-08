You are here

  UAE reports 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

UAE reports 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Emiratis shop at the Dubai grand market, in the Gulf city of Dubai, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AFP)
1 / 3
Emiratis shop at the Dubai grand market, in the Gulf city of Dubai, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AFP)
Members of UAE Team Emirates, including Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (pictured), received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE. (WAM)
2 / 3
Members of UAE Team Emirates, including Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (pictured), received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE. (WAM)
Members of UAE Team Emirates received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE. (WAM)
3 / 3
Members of UAE Team Emirates received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE. (WAM)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE reports 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

UAE reports 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
  • UAE says 2,218 have recovered over the past 24 hours
  • Kuwait records 495 cases and 2 deaths, Bahrain reports 397 cases and 1 death
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Friday recorded 2,950 new coronavirus cases and three virus-related deaths.
Officials from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 224,704, while the death toll rose to 697.
It also said that 2,218 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 201,396.
G42 Healthcare, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Group 42, has conducted a genome sequencing study that has identified the genomic source of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The new expanded study contributes to monitoring and identifying patterns of spread and developments of the virus since its first cases were recorded in the UAE. The full study will be published after its preparation as a comprehensive research paper,” the artificial intelligence company said on its website.
Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, said: “Our genomics technology and scalable expertise strongly support the UAE’s national genome project, while also underpinning our groundbreaking work during the pandemic, which has enabled us to create unmatched solutions that will change the face of the health care sector for the better.”
The study provides additional information and data that will help monitor changes of the virus genome, “which will positively affect the country’s capabilities in facing any future epidemics.”
MoHAP said that 53,859 people had received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 941,556, in line with the Emirate’s plan to inoculate more than half the country’s population, especially the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases.
Meanwhile, riders and staff members of UAE Team Emirates, the cycling team that won Tour de France 2020, received the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved by MoHAP, following successful trials of the 4Humanity campaign sponsored by G42 Healthcare.

So far, 27 cyclists have received the vaccine, including Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar, who won the 2020 Tour de France, along with 32 members of staff.
“As a UAE team we are enormously proud of the efforts the nation and its leadership have taken at every level to both combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to be a leader in the efforts to bring life back to normal,” said Mauro Gianetti, principal of the UAE team.

During daily inspection tours, Dubai Economy issued a fine to one commercial establishment for failing to adhere to anti-COVID-19 measures. Inspection teams found 566 other businesses to be compliant.
The Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police, distributed 150,000 face masks and more than 16,000 jackets to workers at industrial cities, as part of efforts to support community segments that were most affected by the pandemic.

Elsewhere, Kuwait reported 495 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 153,473. The death toll rose to 940 after two coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours.

In Bahrain, one death was reported, raising the death toll to 354, while 397 new infected cases were confirmed.

A Lebanese nonprofit strives to give women a stronger voice

USPeaK run computer courses for refugees and host community in Baalbek and Jib Jannin, Lebanon. (Supplied)
USPeaK run computer courses for refugees and host community in Baalbek and Jib Jannin, Lebanon. (Supplied)
Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
Alicia Buller

A Lebanese nonprofit strives to give women a stronger voice

USPeaK run computer courses for refugees and host community in Baalbek and Jib Jannin, Lebanon. (Supplied)
  • Rawan Yaghi, founder of USPEaK, trains women to engage, speak up and even run for political office
  • The social enterprise offers English classes to help boost employment opportunities for women
Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
Alicia Buller

BEIRUT: Lebanese women have long fought against gender discrimination in the system. While activists have made great strides this year in terms of political and social awareness, national legal protections from domestic violence and sexual assault remain inadequate. The country also has a weak framework for basic women’s rights, especially in matters such as divorce, property rights and responsibility for children after divorce.

Rawan Yaghi, a former teacher based in Lebanon’s northeastern region of Baalbek, set up social enterprise USPEaK in 2009 with the aim of giving the country’s citizens a voice, particularly its women. The organization’s main objective is to create a democratic community that engages citizens through education.

USPEaK founder Rawan Yaghi. (Supplied photo)

“In my earlier career as a teacher, I was very active in social activism,” said Yaghi. “I was invited to International Women’s Day in Washington. I saw women being celebrated and honored for the enterprises they had started and thought, ‘oh, I can do that.’”

Yaghi registered USPEaK as an NGO in 2015. Since then, 2,600 women have been taught English and 1,200 have been taught about entrepreneurship. She has also overseen the education of about 10,000 Lebanese 7th and 8th grade students, who are taught a set curriculum based on themes such as citizenship and democracy.

INNUMBERS

2,600 Lebanese women taught English by USPeaK.

1,200 Lebanese women taught about entrepreneurship.

2015 Year when USPEaK was registered as an NGO.

One of the main areas that USPEaK focuses on is teaching English. Yaghi believes the English language is one of the most important tools Lebanese women can have when seeking employment.

“It’s like a passport. When they learn English, they’re able to access information that they are not usually exposed to,” she said. “They can know more about the media and the social work of others and they can get inspired by different ideas.”

Yaghi used her savings and a bank loan to launch USPEaK. Around a decade later, her civil rights work is gaining recognition on a global scale, receiving funds and grants from Germany, the UK and the US among others.

“Many of our funds come from the US Embassy, especially for education — teaching English and (hosting) spelling bee projects,” said Yaghi. “We have other donors through UK Aid and ActionAid where we’re working on social cohesion.”

Some 2,600 women have been taught English and 1,200 have been taught about entrepreneurship via USPeaK since 2015. (Supplied)

Besides promoting democratic engagement, USPEaK is also focused on helping women reach positions of power in government. The enterprise has worked with 57 potential female candidates with the ambition that women will eventually make up a sizable proportion of elected representatives.

“We have supported independents in running for office,” said Yaghi. “I was training potential women candidates in many different places in Lebanon. We support all of our social work through low-cost English courses. We work on many different things related to women candidates — this is where you can speak up, raise your voice, and express yourself.”

USPEaK currently employs 10 full-time staff alongside four part-timers and 80 contractors. The mission is not only to increase general political awareness, but also to shed light on more serious subjects, such as preventing violent extremism, the role of women in raising their children to be non-violent citizens, anti-sectarianism, and preventing child abuse.

Nada Toufayli runs Debating and Community Service training for Teaching Women English Program teachers. (Supplied)

Reshaping the political landscape is a tall order for Yaghi and her team, but she believes a positive mindset is crucial for any social enterprise that wishes to achieve its goals.

“If you feel like you are a successful person, you will be a successful person,” she said. “If you have an inspiring idea, believe that it will be good; it will get money and be funded.

“Get the ideas, get the business plan, believe in yourself and go for it.” 

 

This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

