UAE reports 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

DUBAI: The UAE on Friday recorded 2,950 new coronavirus cases and three virus-related deaths.

Officials from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 224,704, while the death toll rose to 697.

It also said that 2,218 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 201,396.

G42 Healthcare, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Group 42, has conducted a genome sequencing study that has identified the genomic source of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new expanded study contributes to monitoring and identifying patterns of spread and developments of the virus since its first cases were recorded in the UAE. The full study will be published after its preparation as a comprehensive research paper,” the artificial intelligence company said on its website.

Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, said: “Our genomics technology and scalable expertise strongly support the UAE’s national genome project, while also underpinning our groundbreaking work during the pandemic, which has enabled us to create unmatched solutions that will change the face of the health care sector for the better.”

The study provides additional information and data that will help monitor changes of the virus genome, “which will positively affect the country’s capabilities in facing any future epidemics.”

MoHAP said that 53,859 people had received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 941,556, in line with the Emirate’s plan to inoculate more than half the country’s population, especially the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases.

Meanwhile, riders and staff members of UAE Team Emirates, the cycling team that won Tour de France 2020, received the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved by MoHAP, following successful trials of the 4Humanity campaign sponsored by G42 Healthcare.

We are the first professional cycling team to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Take a look at some of the photos from Abu Dhabi. @G42ai #UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether #BringLifeBacktoLife pic.twitter.com/CvUaMwlPjc — @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamUAEAbuDhabi) January 8, 2021

So far, 27 cyclists have received the vaccine, including Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar, who won the 2020 Tour de France, along with 32 members of staff.

“As a UAE team we are enormously proud of the efforts the nation and its leadership have taken at every level to both combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to be a leader in the efforts to bring life back to normal,” said Mauro Gianetti, principal of the UAE team.

Glad to see @TeamUAEAbuDhabi becoming the world's first sport team to get the #Covid19 vaccine. The entire team, including Tour de France 2020 winner @TamauPogi, got the @mohapuae approved COVID-19 vaccine. Let’s join the world champion and do our part to #bringlifebacktolife pic.twitter.com/RpXPggunuP — Group 42 (@G42ai) January 8, 2021

During daily inspection tours, Dubai Economy issued a fine to one commercial establishment for failing to adhere to anti-COVID-19 measures. Inspection teams found 566 other businesses to be compliant.

The Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police, distributed 150,000 face masks and more than 16,000 jackets to workers at industrial cities, as part of efforts to support community segments that were most affected by the pandemic.

@KBZFoundation, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ, continues to support community segments that were most impacted by the pandemic, by distributing 150,000 face masks and more than 16,000 jackets to workers at industrial cities. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 8, 2021

Elsewhere, Kuwait reported 495 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 153,473. The death toll rose to 940 after two coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 495 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 244 حالة شفاء، و 2 حالة وفاة جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 153,473 حالة pic.twitter.com/BQh4pFxTal — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) January 8, 2021

In Bahrain, one death was reported, raising the death toll to 354, while 397 new infected cases were confirmed.