What We Are Reading Today: Icebound by Andrea Pitzer

Icebound is a page-turner of an Arctic adventure/survival story, with vivid descriptions of the land, sea, and, most of all, the endless crushing ice.

In her new book, journalist Andrea Pitzer chronicles Barents’s three attempts to find a mythical passage to Asia.

“As part of her research for the book, Pitzer joined three Arctic expeditions between 2018 and 2020, including two sailing trips retracing William Barents’ voyages,” Rachel Slade said in a review for The New York Times.

“Pitzer also had access to enviable sources to reconstruct the story, including Barents’s own ship’s log; the journals of Jan Huygen van Linschoten — a cartographer who published Portuguese trade-route secrets he had memorized while serving in India; and the diary of the ship’s officer Gerrit de Veer, who accompanied Barents and perished on the way home during the third expedition,” Slade added.

“For the 21st-century reader who has seen one too many photos of emaciated polar bears loping across melting permafrost, Icebound can read a little like paradise really, really lost.”