FBI arrests Arkansas man from photo inside Pelosi's office

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after followers of President Donald Trump invaded the US Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)
Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after followers of President Donald Trump invaded the US Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

FBI arrests Arkansas man from photo inside Pelosi’s office

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after followers of President Donald Trump invaded the US Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: The FBI on Friday arrested an Arkansas man who was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office following the storming of the Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters, authorities announced.
Richard Barnett turned himself in to FBI agents at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Bentonville, Arkansas, said FBI Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan. Barnett is jailed in the Washington County Detention Center in nearby Fayetteville, Arkansas, without bond pending an initial court appearance, Hagan said. No attorney is listed for Barnett in online jail records.
Ken Kohl, the top deputy federal prosecutor in Washington, said Barnett was charged for entering Pelosi’s office, where he “left a note and removed some of the speaker’s mail.” Barnett, 60, faces three federal charges: knowingly entering or remaining in restricted grounds without authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and theft of public property or records. If convicted, he faces up to a year in federal prison.
Authorities say Barnett was among supporters of Trump who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. Five people died because of the protest and violence, including a Capitol police officer.
Authorities said in court documents that they were able to identify Barnett in part through photographs taken by news media when he was inside the building. Authorities also used video surveillance from inside the Capitol and a video interview Barnett gave to a New York Times reporter in which he said, “I didn’t steal (an envelope). ... I put a quarter on her desk, even though she ain’t (expletive) worth it.”
Barnett is from Gravette in northwest Arkansas. He has identified himself on social media as a Trump supporter and gun rights advocate.
Jim Parsons, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served in Vietnam as a Green Beret, told The Associated Press that he has been a guest speaker at a couple of “patriotic gatherings” that Barnett also attended. Barnett had an AR-15 rifle with him “to make sure things stay peaceful,” Parsons said. He called Barnett “a good guy. He’s patriotic.”
One of the groups that Barnett belongs to believes “a face mask is a dress rehearsal for what’s to come. … It’ll end up with a chip in the forehead,” said Parsons, who is from Bella Vista, Arkansas.
Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox said the photo of Barnett in Pelosi’s office has brought his small town unwelcome attention and some residents have received threats. The FBI takes such threats “very seriously,” said spokesman Hagan.

Topics: US Capitol storming Capitol mob assault Nancy Pelosi

Judge blocks dramatic overhaul of US asylum system from taking effect

In this May 15, 2017 file photo, protesters wave signs and chant during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
In this May 15, 2017 file photo, protesters wave signs and chant during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Updated 3 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Judge blocks dramatic overhaul of US asylum system from taking effect

In this May 15, 2017 file photo, protesters wave signs and chant during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
  • Advocacy group sought to block the rule on the grounds that the acting Homeland Security chief who authorized it, was not lawfully appointed to office
Updated 3 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

A US federal judge in California on Friday blocked the Trump administration from implementing a new rule that would have dramatically reshaped the US asylum system and restricted asylum eligibility for immigrants seeking refuge in the United States.
The injunction undermines the Trump administration’s last-minute efforts to solidify its hard-line immigration policies before US president-elect Joe Biden takes office later this month.
US District Judge James Donato of the Northern District of California granted an injunction sought by immigrant advocacy groups seeking to block the rule, which the Trump administration published on Dec. 11 and was set to take effect on Monday.
Pangea Legal Services and Immigration Equality sought to block the rule on the grounds that the Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, who authorized it, was not lawfully appointed to office. A Brooklyn judge in November blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects certain migrants from deportation, on the same grounds.
“The government has recycled exactly the same legal and factual claims made in the prior cases, as if they had not been soundly rejected in well-reasoned opinions by several courts,” Donato wrote in his opinion on the asylum rule.
US President Donald Trump withdrew Wolf’s nomination on Thursday after Wolf condemned Trump’s supporters rioting inside the US capitol in Washington D.C. and said he would support an orderly transition of power to president-elect Joe Biden.
The final rule would have cut off asylum access for most migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border through a series of changes to eligibility criteria, according to experts and advocates. It also directed immigration judges and asylum officers to deny broad types of asylum claims, such as those based on domestic abuse and gang violence, with some exceptions.

Topics: Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Pangea Legal Services and Immigration Equality

