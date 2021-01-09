Houthi shelling kills child, wounds 4 in Taiz

DUBAI: A fifteen-year-old child was killed, and two other children and two women were seriously injured in a Houthi attack in Yemen’s Taiz province, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The Iranian-backed militia targeted on Friday a residential neighbourhood in the city, the agency said.
“The Houthis targeted the old airport area with two shells from its locations in the Ghurab area, which led to the death of a fifteen-year-old child, and two other children and two women were seriously injured,” a local source said.
