eXtra posts 36% profit rise to $74.8m in FY2020
The Q4 2020 net profit increased by 41.2 percent YoY to SR101.8 million ($27.15 million).
Argaam

eXtra posts 36% profit rise to $74.8m in FY2020
Argaam

United Electronics Company (eXtra) reported an estimated net profit after Zakat and tax of SR280.3 million ($74.75 million) for fiscal year 2020, up by 36 percent year-on-year (YoY) due to higher sales across stores and e-commerce.

The company also cited increase in gross profit and rise in revenues from consumer finance services.

The Q4 2020 net profit increased by 41.2 percent YoY to SR101.8 million ($27.15 million) on higher sales and increase in revenues from services and consumer finance.

On a sequential basis, Q4 2020 net profit rose by 90.4 percent on seasonality factors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday:

  1. National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE) reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 3.8 million for Q1 2020/2021 ended Nov. 30, 2020, a 67.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline.
  2. SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. announced the end of the maintenance activities and return to normal operation at SAFCO.
  3. Abdullah A. M. Al-Khodari Sons Co.’s board of directors approved the appointment of Ali Hussain Al BuSaleh as Chief Executive Officer from Jan. 7, 2021.
  4. Waleed Fatani has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Savola Group.
  5. Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced a total of SAR 16.12 million will be distributed as compensation to rights issue owners who did not exercise their rights to subscribe to the new shares.
  6. Dur Hospitality Co. filed a lawsuit with the Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes against a financial institution operating in the Kingdom to invalidate securities contracts with the defendant.
  7. Brent crude on Friday gained $1.61 to reach $55.99 per barrel. WTI crude also increased $1.41 to reach $52.24/bbl
Topics: Saudi Arabia SABIC Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) oil price

