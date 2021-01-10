Moroccan FM, US envoy discuss relations post Israel normalization deal

You are here

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker (L) and Moroccan Foreign Minster Nasser Bourita (R). (Twitter/@MarocDiplomatie)
Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker (L) and Moroccan Foreign Minster Nasser Bourita (R). (Twitter/@MarocDiplomatie)
Updated 10 January 2021
Moroccan Foreign Minster Nasser Bourita discussed on Sunday relations with top US envoy David Schenker following Rabat’s normalizing its ties with Israel.

Schenker, who is the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, said that the US was committed to deepening the relationship with Morocco.

Morocco was a strategic partner in achieving stability in the region, said the envoy, who is the highest-ranking US diplomat for North Africa and the Middle East.

Bourita said that Morocco agreed with Washington on many international issues.

The US official visited contested Western Sahara on Saturday, after Washington recognized Morocco’s sovereignty there in exchange for the deal with Israel.

Western Sahara is a disputed and divided former Spanish colony, mostly under Morocco’s control, where tensions with the pro-independence Polisario Front have simmered since the 1970s.

Last year Morocco joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in agreeing to normalize ties with Israel under US-brokered deals.

In return, US President Donald Trump fulfilled a decades-old Moroccan goal by backing its contested sovereignty over the barren but phosphate-rich region, which lies next to rich Atlantic fishing zones.

The US Embassy in Rabat called the trip by Schenker “a historic visit” as he is the first US official to visit the Western Sahara.

AMMAN: Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh and several other members of the government received the Chinese Sinopharm novel coronavirus vaccine during its testing phase, the health minister said Sunday.
"Jordan took part in clinical trials for the Chinese vaccine. The prime minister and several other ministers, including myself, received the vaccine," Nazir Obeidat said at a press conference.
"The vaccines that have been bought for the vaccination campaign in the kingdom are all safe and effective," he added, urging Jordanians to come forward for the jabs.
Jordan is set to start its vaccination campaign on Wednesday.
It said Saturday it had approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, after giving the Pfizer-BioNTech jab the green light.
Sinopharm says its vaccine is 79 percent effective against the novel coronavirus.
Jordan's health minister said in November that vaccines would be distributed free of charge to Jordanians and foreign residents.
The Hashemite kingdom has officially registered more than 305,000 novel coronavirus cases and nearly 4,000 deaths.

