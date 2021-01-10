You are here

UK virus variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to evade vaccines: Scientists

A healthcare professional prepares a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for health and social care workers at the Life Science Centre at the International Centre for Life in Newcastle upon Tyne, northeast England, on January 9, 2021. (AFP)
  • Findings quash fear that jabs could soon be outdated, professor says
LONDON: The UK variant of coronavirus detected worldwide is “extremely unlikely” to dodge immune responses from vaccines or previous COVID-19 infections, leading scientists have said.

US researchers found that antibodies collected from coronavirus patients seldom attacked new mutations contained in the variant. 

The findings suggest that only 0.5 percent of people are at risk of reduced protection against mutations present in the new form of the virus.

Scientists say the study has allayed fears that vaccines being distributed worldwide might be ineffective against the new variant.

Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at Yale University in the US, said: “The variant is unlikely to escape recognition by antibodies generated by prior infection or vaccines.”

Iwasaki, who worked with a team at US biotechnology company Serimmune, collected 579 antibodies from coronavirus patients and examined which continuous strands of virus protein they targeted.

The majority attacked the same center of the virus, meaning antibody defenses will not be weakened as new mutations are contained elsewhere in the virus.

Although the study is awaiting peer review, Iwasaki’s team found that only 0.3 percent of those studied had antibodies that were less likely to attack the defenses of the new coronavirus variant.

“I believe it is important to give the first shots to as many people as possible, given the emergence of several more contagious variants on the rise,” said Iwasaki. 

“The second dose should be given, when available, as close to the recommended original schedule as possible, but a slight delay is not expected to significantly reduce the efficacy,” she added.

“People should wear masks and stay away from crowded indoor gatherings, even after getting the vaccines.”

Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said the study “should comfort people” who are worried that the new variants found in the UK and South Africa could be resistant to vaccines. The findings suggest that most people’s antibodies will neutralize either variant, he added.

Topics: COVID-19 United Kingdom COVID-19 vaccines

Nasal spray trialed for COVID-19 resistance

Updated 10 January 2021
Arab News

Nasal spray trialed for COVID-19 resistance

  • New treatment akin to people using hand sanitizer to clean their hands
  • Studies have found that nitric oxide is effective at halting the spread of viral infection
LONDON: A Canadian nasal spray that has been proven to prevent COVID-19 infections is being trialed in Britain.
The nitric oxide spray, developed by Vancouver-based SaNOtize, is designed to prevent the spread of the virus from the nose through to the respiratory system. 
It is being tested by medics in the Ashford and St. Peter’s Hospitals NHS (National Health Service) Foundation Trust in the county of Surrey along with academics from Royal Holloway, University of London.
Studies have found that nitric oxide, the main component of the spray, is effective at halting the spread of viral infection.
“The SaNOtize treatment should be thought of as an effective treatment for the upper airways, similar to when people use hand sanitizers to clean their hands,” said Rob Wilson, a former Conservative MP overseeing the trail in Surrey.
“This simple treatment will assist us in resuming something approaching normal social life ... Even if we inhale the virus, we can both protect against it and destroy it by applying the solution on a regular basis.”
In Canada, the SaNOtize spray is undergoing its second phase of trials after the first round found that it had 100 percent effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 from passing into the respiratory system.
The virus’s primary route of infection is the nose via aerosol droplets, leading to many attempts to produce an effective antiviral nasal spray.
Some sprays have been potentially effective at reducing transmission, but they have all relied on regular use and have not provided lasting protection.
SaNOtize hopes to buck the trend, claiming that the product is unique in blocking the process by which the virus binds itself to receptors in the nasal passage.
The spray “provides a barrier,” said Chris Miller, the company’s chief science officer, adding that it “prevents and treats early infection by destroying the virus and impeding viral replication within the cells in the nose.”

Topics: Nasal spray Coronavirus SaNOtize

