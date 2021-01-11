You are here

Saudi Arabia fines over 300 businesses for not adhering to anti-COVID-19 measures

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce said it carried out 3,244 inspections on markets, centers, shops and outlets in all regions of the Kingdom from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7, to check that commercial establishments were adhering to coronavirus prophylactic measures. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce said it carried out 3,244 inspections on markets, centers, shops and outlets in all regions of the Kingdom from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7, to check that commercial establishments were adhering to coronavirus prophylactic measures.
Updated 11 January 2021
Arab News

  • More than 3,000 inspections were carried out between Dec. 31 and Jan. 7
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has fined more than 300 businesses since the start of the year for breaking rules aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Most of the fines were for failure to enforce social distancing rules and a lack of face masks, the Ministry of Commerce said.
More than 3,000 inspections were carried out between Dec. 31 and Jan. 7 at markets, centers, shops and outlets across the Kingdom.
The ministry said it had issued 306 immediate violations, most of which were for breaking social distancing rules and a lack of face masks.
The ministry said it would continue inspection tours, and stressed the importance of “measuring the temperature of employees and customers at the entrances of malls and shopping centers,” Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ministry said shops which failed to apply precautionary measures would be fined SR10,000 ($2,665). The penalty would double and the business forced to close if the violation was repeated.
It added that a fine of SR5,000 ($1,333) will be imposed on customers and employees face a fine of SR5,000 if they exceed the maximum number of people permitted in one establishment.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi ministry of commerce COVID-19 Coronavirus

BURAYDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal honored Dr. Sultan Al-Shaya, CEO of the Health Cluster in Qassim, on Sunday for his exemplary performance. The Health Cluster in Qassim has been ranked first for its performance in the Kingdom.

The Health Cluster is an integrated network of healthcare providers under one administrative structure serving millions of people and allowing mobility of medical professionals within the health clusters system.

The Health Ministry has launched two clusters in the Kingdom so far — one in Riyadh and the second in the central region.

It plans to streamline the healthcare system in the Kingdom along modern lines and launch more clusters to serve people in an efficient manner.

The governor lauded the efforts of the official and his team. He said the top ranking is the result of hard work and dedication. Prince Faisal also praised the healthcare professionals in the region for playing an effective role during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Later, the governor held a meeting with members of a nonprofit organization, which carries out volunteer work in the region.

He was briefed about the different initiatives carried out by the organization and the community services its members were performing in the region.

Topics: Qassim HEALTH CARE

