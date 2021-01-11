You are here

  Israeli tycoon in Swiss court over alleged bribes in Guinea

Israeli tycoon in Swiss court over alleged bribes in Guinea

Israeli tycoon in Swiss court over alleged bribes in Guinea
Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz goes on trial in Geneva on charges of corruption and forging documents in connection with $10 million in bribes allegedly paid to a former wife of late Guinea President Lansana Conte. (AP)
Israeli tycoon in Swiss court over alleged bribes in Guinea

Israeli tycoon in Swiss court over alleged bribes in Guinea
  Steinmetz, 64, the only one of three defendants present Monday in the Geneva court, has denied the charges
GENEVA: Israeli diamond and minerals magnate Beny Steinmetz went on trial in Switzerland on Monday on charges of corruption and forging documents in an alleged bid to win lavish iron ore mining concessions in Guinea by paying millions to a former wife of late President Lansana Conte.
Steinmetz, 64, the only one of three defendants present Monday in the Geneva court, has denied the charges. The alleged plot involved Steinmetz’s BSGR Group squeezing out a rival for mining rights for vast iron ore deposits in Guinea’s southeastern Simandou region over several years.
In an opening statement, Steinmetz lawyer Marc Bonnant said the alleged corruption took place many years ago, raised questions about why the other defendants were absent and called on the Geneva tribunal to declare “null and void” the case against the tycoon.
Attendance at the courtroom in Geneva’s old town was limited because of concerns about COVID-19.
The Geneva prosecutor’s office says the defendants were alleged to have engaged in corruption of foreign officials and falsification of documents to hide from authorities and banks the paying of bribes. Some funds allegedly transited through Switzerland in a case that has been investigated in Europe, Africa and the United States.
The prosecutor’s office argues Steinmetz, starting in 2005, put together a pact of corruption with Conte, who ruled Guinea from 1984 to 2008, and his fourth wife, Mamadie Toure, involving the payment of nearly $10 million.
Swiss transparency group Public Eye said Steinmetz had employed “opaque structures” to hide the allegedly corrupt schemes that were managed from Geneva, where he lived until 2016. The group, citing a “historic trial” said the case showed how tax havens can be used to conceal questionable, “even illegal” activities in countries with weak governance and regulation.
The trial is expected to run through Jan. 15, with a verdict expected on Jan. 22.

Topics: Israel

China reports biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over 5 months

China reports biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over 5 months
Updated 30 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

China reports biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over 5 months

China reports biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over 5 months
Updated 30 min 41 sec ago
Reuters
SHANGHAI/BEIJING: Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, the country’s national health authority said on Monday, as new infections in Hebei province surrounding Beijing continued to rise.
A county in the northeastern Heilongjiang province on Monday moved into lockdown after reporting new novel coronavirus infections, state television also reported separately.
Hebei accounted for 82 of the 85 new local infections reported on Jan. 10, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement, with Liaoning Province also reporting two new cases and Beijing reporting one new case. The country also saw 18 new imported infections from overseas.
The total number of new COVID-19 cases stood at 103, the highest since 127 cases were reported on July 30.
Though the recent case tallies remain a small fraction of what the country saw at the height of the outbreak in early 2020, authorities are moving aggressively to curb its spread to avoid another national wave of infections.
The surge comes as the World Health Organization’s team of investigators probing the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic are set to arrive in China on Thursday. The NHC, which announced their arrival date on Monday, declined to provide the team’s itinerary.
China has been accused of initially covering up the outbreak that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, which critics say delayed China’s initial response and allowed COVID-19 to spread globally.

NEW LOCAL INFECTIONS
Shijiazhuang, Hebei’s capital and the epicenter of the new outbreak in the province, is in lockdown. People and vehicles are being barred from leaving Shijiazhuang, while public transport in the city is also been halted.
The curbs are in line with local authorities’ usual response when they see a cluster emerge. Shijiazhuang accounted for 77 of the 82 new COVID-19 cases and all of the 49 new asymptomatic cases reported in Hebei province on Jan. 10.
Wangkui county, under the jurisdiction of Suihua city in Heilongjiang province, reported eight new asymptomatic cases and moved on Monday to close all non-essential businesses, banned people from leaving the city and blocked all non-essential traffic, state television also reported.
Each family in the county can have one person leave their home once every three days to buy necessities, the report said.
Changchun, the capital city of Jilin province, reported four new asymptomatic cases on Monday — the province’s first local infections since July 26. The infected persons had all traveled from Wangkui county recently via train, Jilin health authorities said.
The residential compounds of the infected people were under lockdown, with people and vehicles not allowed to leave the premises, head of Changchun health authority told a press conference.
Hebei’s highway authority said on Monday that multiple sections of highways in the province have been closed for COVID-19 prevention and that vehicles registered to Shijiazhuang and Xingtai will be asked to go back. The latter city has also reported COVID-19 cases in recent days.
The NHC reported 76 new asymptomatic cases for all of mainland China, up from 27 a day earlier. China does not count individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus but are not showing symptoms as confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new asymptomatic cases in Jilin are not part of the NHC’s daily case tally published on Monday and will be reflected on Tuesday.
Mainland China’s total number of infections to date now stands at 87,536, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,634.

