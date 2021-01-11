Palestinian health ministry approves Russian COVID-19 vaccine

You are here

A picture taken on December 4, 2020 shows the production of Russia's Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) registered under trade name Sputnik V. (AFP)
Updated 11 January 2021
The health ministry of the Palestinian Authority has registered the main Russian vaccine against COVID-19, known as Sputnik V, for domestic use, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.
The first shipment of the shot is expected to arrive next month, with all deliveries expected in the first quarter of this year, said the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad. It did not disclose how many doses will be shipped to Palestine.

DUBAI: Oman's sultan announced on Monday a constitutional shakeup that includes the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and new rules on how parliament will work, state media said.
A new basic law issued by Sultan Haitham also emphasized the role of the state in guaranteeing more rights and freedoms for citizens, state news agency ONA said.
Sultan Haitham came to power a year ago after the death of his predecessor Sultan Qaboos. Qaboos did not have a crown prince and named his preferred successor in a sealed envelope opened after his death.
The basic law sets out mechanisms for the appointment of a crown prince and his duties. The report did not say who would become the new crown prince or provide other details.
It also sets the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary as the basis for governance in Oman, ONA said.

