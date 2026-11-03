SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan ‌agreed ‌at a ‌summit on Tuesday to expand cooperation in nuclear energy and defense, including on ‌Ankara’s plans ‌for the ‌Sinop ‌nuclear reactor project, Lee said.

The leaders ‌also agreed to work closely in other areas including infrastructure, biotechnology and critical minerals, Lee told a joint press conference.