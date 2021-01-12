You are here

Family of terror victim demand to know why attacker was in UK
A handout picture released by Counter Terrorism Policing South East on Jan. 11, 2021 shows the custody photograph of Khairi Saadallah following his arrest on murder charges in Reading, England. (AFP)
Updated 12 January 2021
  • Khairi Saadallah fought for terrorist group in Libya, had string of convictions in Britain
  • James Furlong’s family calls on Home Secretary Priti Patel for explanation
LONDON: The family of a British man murdered by a Libyan terrorist last year has questioned why he was still in the UK eight years after having his claim for asylum turned down. The family is calling on UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for answers.

Khairi Saadallah was jailed for life in London on Monday after he was convicted of the murders of James Furlong, David Wails and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett in a terrorist attack in the town of Reading on June 20, 2020.

Following the verdict, Furlong’s family asked why Saadallah was in the UK at all, citing his known history as a potentially dangerous individual whose deportation had been identified by Patel as being in the public interest just days before the attack, but who was still at liberty to roam the streets.

“On the facts of this case, there are now serious questions that need answering, most notably, how the killer was ever in a position to commit these horrific acts,” said Furlong’s father.

Saadallah claimed during the trial that he was suffering from mental illness at the time of the attack, and that his motivations were not terrorist-related. But Judge Justice Sweeney said he had a known record of links to Islamist extremism.

It emerged that Saadallah was a former child soldier, having fought with Libyan group Ansar Al-Sharia, which is banned in the UK as a terrorist organization.

After his arrival in the UK, he had racked up seven convictions, leading to him spending time in prison in 2013 with the radical preacher Omar Brooks.

Saadallah was later granted temporary leave to remain in 2018, and officials claimed any attempt to deport him would be delayed due to political instability in Libya.

But it transpired that UK authorities had been warned about him on at least four occasions by Nick Harborne, CEO of the Reading Refugee Support Group, which had worked with Saadallah since 2016.

Furlong’s father said: “Seeking asylum here in 2012, he (Saadallah) has obtained a litany of criminal convictions, including assaults on the public, police and emergency services, along with carrying a bladed weapon.”

He added: “Whilst in prison it was decided by the secretary of state (Patel) on June, 4 2020, just two weeks prior to the attack, that his deportation was in the public interest, but for legal reasons it couldn’t happen.”

She “needs to tell us why this guy wasn’t put into some sort of detention center before they could deport him. He wasn’t safe to put back on the streets,” he said.

Updated 5 min 14 sec ago
  • Di Maio also confirmed Italy’s interest in strengthening bilateral economic collaboration through the Italian-Libyan Joint Economic Commission
ROME: Top members of the Italian government met the Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maitig in Rome on Tuesday to hear the latest developments in Libya.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio confirmed Italy’s “full support for intra-Libyan dialogue processes under the aegis of the UN, and in particular at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, in the perspective to hold elections in December 2021”.

He called for an “acceleration of political dialogue through an inclusive and constructive approach by the parts involved, with the aim of unifying the country’s institutions”.

The Chief of Italian Diplomacy repeated his government’s “firm opposition to any form of external interference in Libya,” and his “hope that the reunification process of Libyan financial institutions will continue.

Di Maio also confirmed Italy’s interest in strengthening bilateral economic collaboration through the Italian-Libyan Joint Economic Commission, as well as shared work on security and migration, with the revision of the bilateral Memorandum of 2017.

He said the appointment of a new UN Special Envoy for Libya is “urgent” and asked for the agreement on the ceasefire “to be implemented without hesitation.”

The Foreign Minister said it was essential that the coastal road between Sirte and Misurata was reopened and that all foreign fighters and mercenaries were withdrawn.

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese confirmed that Italy is “close to the Libyan people and offers maximum support for the government of national agreement in the stabilization process of the Libyan territory.”

She said that in recent months several members of the Italian administration had the opportunity to meet regularly with their Lybian counterparts.

“We always had a frank and constructive dialogue to strengthen the bond between our two countries,” she said as she reiterated “the closeness to the Libyan people and the utmost support for the government of national agreement in the stabilization path of Libya.”

She added: “Italy has always been and firmly intends to remain on the side of Libya in the process of strengthening its institutions and economic and social revival.

“In view of the upcoming elections, Italy confirms it is attentive and sensitive to the needs and wishes of the Libyan people, based on the historical privileged relationship between the two countries.”

She underlined that Rome considers the pacification of Libya a major objective and called for “the attention of all the international players, the EU and the Mediterranean states in particular, so that we can all to work all together for a stable solution, which marks a new phase for all the Libyan people.”
 

