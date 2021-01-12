DUBAI: Kuwait government ministers submitted their resignation en masse to Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah on Tuesday, the government communications (CGC) office said.
“Sheikh Sabah received Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah and other government ministers at Seif Palace, where he handed the resignation of all government members, placing them at his disposal,” the statement said.
It added that the move comes “in light of developments in the current situation” regarding the relationship between the parliament and the government, and for the benefit of national interest.
The prime minister must now submit the government’s resignation to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah for approval.
Kuwait government submits resignation to prime minister
