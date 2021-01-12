You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait government submits resignation to prime minister

Kuwait government submits resignation to prime minister

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah received Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah and other government ministers at Seif Palace, where they handed their resignation. (KUNA)
1 / 3
Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah received Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah and other government ministers at Seif Palace, where they handed their resignation. (KUNA)
Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah received Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah and other government ministers at Seif Palace, where they handed their resignation. (KUNA)
2 / 3
Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah received Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah and other government ministers at Seif Palace, where they handed their resignation. (KUNA)
Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah (R) received Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah (L) and other government ministers at Seif Palace, where they handed their resignation. (KUNA)
3 / 3
Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah (R) received Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah (L) and other government ministers at Seif Palace, where they handed their resignation. (KUNA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vw5bm

Updated 12 January 2021
Arab News

Kuwait government submits resignation to prime minister

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah (R) received Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah (L) and other government ministers at Seif Palace, where they handed their resignation. (KUNA)
  • The premier must now submit the government’s resignation to emir
Updated 12 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait government ministers submitted their resignation en masse to Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah on Tuesday, the government communications (CGC) office said.
“Sheikh Sabah received Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah and other government ministers at Seif Palace, where he handed the resignation of all government members, placing them at his disposal,” the statement said.
It added that the move comes “in light of developments in the current situation” regarding the relationship between the parliament and the government, and for the benefit of national interest.
The prime minister must now submit the government’s resignation to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah for approval.

Topics: Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah

Related

Kuwait suspends direct commercial flights to and from UK as of Wednesday
Middle-East
Kuwait suspends direct commercial flights to and from UK as of Wednesday
Saudi king, Kuwait emir exchange letters on bilateral relations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king, Kuwait emir exchange letters on bilateral relations

Jordan, Egypt could join Quartet’s Mideast peace drive

Jordan, Egypt could join Quartet’s Mideast peace drive
Updated 21 min 37 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Jordan, Egypt could join Quartet’s Mideast peace drive

Jordan, Egypt could join Quartet’s Mideast peace drive
  • The Quartet consisting of the UN, the EU, the US and Russia was set up in 2002 to help mediate Middle East peace negotiations
Updated 21 min 37 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Jordan and Egypt are emerging as potential new members of the international Quartet for Mideast peace after the foreign ministers of both countries joined a meeting of the multilateral forum in Cairo on Monday.

The Quartet consisting of the UN, the EU, the US and Russia was set up in 2002 to help mediate Middle East peace negotiations.

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki were invited by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to attend the meeting, which included French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, according to a statement by Jordan’s Foreign Ministry.

Oraib Rantawi, director of the Al-Quds Center for Political Studies, told Arab News that the idea of adding Jordan and Egypt to the Quartet had been discussed by the Obama-Biden administration.

“Although the issue was discussed in the last days of the Obama administration, I don’t think that it will be decided until the Biden administration takes over and begins to make its position public,” he said.

Rantawi said that Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the UAE also may be invited to participate.

Riyad Mansour, Palestinian ambassador to the UN, welcomed the potential expansion of the Quartet.

“If the nucleus of the international community’s approach to resolving the Middle East conflict is the Quartet, we would like to talk about its enlargement,” he said.

Mansour said that Egypt and Jordan could be the first additions, with other countries to follow later.

He told the Al-Monitor news website that when the 2007 Middle East peace talks were planned for Annapolis in the US, few countries signed up. “But within a short period of time, everyone wanted to attend. Fifty countries ended up joining the talks.” 

Ahmad Deek, director-general at the office of the Palestinian foreign minister, told Arab News that Palestinians are hoping for the return of a “sane international order” following the Trump era.

“We are looking forward to a period in which international law and the concept of collective multilateral efforts become the norm again in foreign policy conflict resolution,” he said.

Najeeb Qadoumi, a member of the Palestinian National Council, said there is optimism that current efforts will yield positive results.

“There is no doubt that the Palestinian cause will return to the center of attention when Trump is no longer around,” Qadoumi said.

“Jordan, which has suffered from the absence of a resolution of the Palestinian conflict and especially the status of refugees, will contribute to any efforts.”

Topics: Egypt Jordan Quartet for Mideast peace

Related

Special Jordanians voice anger at Mideast peace plan
Middle-East
Jordanians voice anger at Mideast peace plan
Proposed UN resolution would reject US Mideast peace plan
Middle-East
Proposed UN resolution would reject US Mideast peace plan

Latest updates

In-form Sabalenka to face Kudermetova in Abu Dhabi final
In-form Sabalenka to face Kudermetova in Abu Dhabi final
Jordan, Egypt could join Quartet’s Mideast peace drive
Jordan, Egypt could join Quartet’s Mideast peace drive
Saudi Arabia expected to lead regional IPO market in 2021
The report said the Kingdom “continued to provide leadership for primary markets in 2020” as four out of the seven IPOs in the region were on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). (AFP/File Photo)
GCC welcomes US designation of Houthis as terrorist organization
GCC welcomes US designation of Houthis as terrorist organization
Erdogan-Hariri surprise meeting angers Turkish opposition
Erdogan-Hariri surprise meeting angers Turkish opposition

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.