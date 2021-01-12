You are here

Australia's Toby Price crashes out of perilous Dakar at NEOM

Australia’s Toby Price crashes out of perilous Dakar at NEOM
Red Bull KTM Factory Team's Toby Price in action during stage 9 of the Dakar Rally. (Reuters)
Updated 12 January 2021
AFP

Australia’s Toby Price crashes out of perilous Dakar at NEOM

Australia’s Toby Price crashes out of perilous Dakar at NEOM
  • Two-time former motorbike champion in hospital after blow to head
  • Argentina’s Kevin Benavides on his Honda wins 9th stage for bikes
Updated 12 January 2021
AFP

NEOM, Saudi Arabia: Two-time former motorbike champion Toby Price has withdrawn from the Dakar Rally after the Australian took a severe blow to the head in a crash that left him in a hospital bed on Tuesday.
Price’s crash on stage nine comes on the first anniversary of the death of Portuguese motorcyclist Paulo Goncalves, on last year’s Dakar which was also staged in Saudi Arabia.
Racing largely on dirt tracks and dunes Price had gone into the ninth stage in second place overall, a little over a minute adrift of Chilean leader Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo.




Bahrain Raid Xtreme's Nani Roma and Co-Driver Alexandre Winocq in action during stage 9. (Reuters)

At the time of his fall in which he also hurt his left arm and shoulder, Price had actually taken the lead and appeared to be gearing up for a victory before being airlifted to hospital.
“Toby fell and hurt his arm badly. He had no idea where he was when I got to him, so I waited until the doctors got there,” fellow contender Ricky Brabec said.
Many riders have simply become lost on the race with some reportedly spending the night in a makeshift bivouac in the dunes.




Borgward Rally Team's Ricardo Porem and Co-Driver Jorge Monteiro in action during stage 9. (Reuters)

On Monday, French rider Xavier de Soultrait pulled out following a heavy crash and is being treated in the same hospital as Price.
Tuesday’s 485km run along deserted dirt tracks overlooking the Red Sea from Neom and back was won by Argentina’s Kevin Benavides on his Honda.
Cornejo Florimo now leads Benavides by 11min 24sec and Briton Sam Sunderland by 14min 34sec.




A competitor takes part in the Stage 9 of the Dakar Rally 2021 around Neom. (AFP)

Sunderland is expected to be given a time reduction after stopping to comfort the stricken Price after his crash.
“I’ll be fighting for every minute, as you can see the whole race can turn from one second to another,” Benavides said after the stage.
The race wraps up in Jeddah on Friday with three stages remaining.

Updated 13 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt defies pandemic to hold world handball tourney

Egypt defies pandemic to hold world handball tourney
  • The tournament includes eight groups in the first round, with four teams in each group
Updated 13 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has said that the World Men’s Handball Championship due to start on Wednesday in Cairo will go ahead despite a host of sporting events around the world being canceled or postponed amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Teams from 32 countries will take part in the tournament from Jan. 13-31, with the Egyptian national team opening the competition with a match against Chile on Wednesday in the Cairo International Stadium.

However, in a bid to counter the spread of the virus, the Handball World Cup’s organizing committee said that the tournament will take place without spectators.

Hisham Nasr, president of the Egyptian Handball Federation and the organizing committee, said that players will be tested for the coronavirus every 48 hours as part of strict precautionary measures for the event.

“All those participating are subject to coronavirus tests so that they can return to their home countries safely,” he said.

Nasr said that four hotels have been allocated to competing teams, with only players and administrators allowed on the premises. An Egyptian doctor has been assigned to each team to carry out coronavirus tests, while each hotel has eight isolation rooms as well as X-ray machines, test labs and a pharmacy.

Testing and precautionary measures will also apply to the administrators in charge of hotel service and to restaurants, which will be checked every 72 hours.

Nasr said that a record number of countries will compete in the tournament, which previously included only 24 teams.

If the event is a success, Egypt will be a “beacon for the world and all countries aspiring to organize this type of tournament,” he said.

Ashraf Sobhi, Egypt’s sports minister, said that the EU recommended the tournament be held without spectators due to the pandemic.

Sobhi said that he looked forward to the tournament’s opening ceremony, which he said will be spectacular.

The tournament includes eight groups in the first round, with four teams in each group. The top three teams from each group will qualify for the second round.

In the main round, the 24 teams will be divided into four groups, with two teams in each group qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Topics: Egypt World Men’s Handball Championship

