Saudi Arabia’s Sakani housing program OKs 3,181 residential plots in December 2020

The program aims to serve families wishing to own a property. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Housing Ministry’s Sakani program issued 3,181 new contracts for residential plots in December 2020, said a ministry’s statement on Tuesday.
It said the plots are located in Riyadh, Makkah, Qassim, Asir, Jazan, Najran regions and the Eastern Province.
The program aims to serve families wishing to own a property through Sakani’s mobile application and website. It also displays the beneficiaries’ national ID numbers on https://sakani-names.housing.sa/, and the electronic platform, which provides detailed information regarding the various housing options it has to offer.
In order to provide suitable housing options, Sakani is also working on several residential projects in partnership with real estate developers across the Kingdom. The prices of these units are favorable and range between SR250,000 ($66,545) and SR750,000. The construction process of these units takes into account the quality of the finished product and strictly respects construction stages and due dates.
The program provides eligible Saudi families a wider range of housing options through easier procedures in accordance with their needs, desires and capabilities.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi housing

Updated 13 January 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

RIYADH: A digital museum curator has turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to help bring the history of Saudi Arabia back to the future.

Omar Murshid, who set up Al-Masmak Digital Museum a decade ago, has been painstakingly transforming old black-and-white photographs and rare film footage into color images.

And his preservation project has seen faded images of historic events and landmarks brought back to life.

 

 Murshid established his digital museum in 2011 to be a cultural and recreational platform documenting royal occasions and major events in the Kingdom and has worked on a number of initiatives to revive Saudi heritage with the use of the latest technology.

“I chose a pocket watch that was made in the 1940s, one of the gifts of King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, the Saudi foreign minister back then, and used a 3-D scanner to scan it,” he told Arab News.

FASTFACT

It aims to be a platform documenting royal occasions and major events in the Kingdom.

“Given that this technology is new and still being developed, the results were not perfect, and some gaps appeared on the watch’s structure. Therefore, I had to adjust it manually, which required a lot of time and effort.”

 

 And his latest initiative has involved restoring and enhancing black-and-white pictures and videos.

“I used Adobe Photoshop to colorize the photographs and had to add the colors and adjust the layers manually. It is a long process that requires hours of work.”

Special apps can also automatically identify the color shades seen on black-and-white or sepia photos. But coloring old film footage is a far more complicated process.

 

 “That is why I had to use the latest AI software. This technology conducts several experiences before showing the result. The software works on decompressing the video into images and frames and coloring each one separately,” he said.

Film featuring the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the Hajj season in 1954, and King Abdul Aziz’s historic visit to Egypt in 1946 have been among the images picked for color restoration.

Murshid’s work can be viewed on Al-Masmak account on Instagram.

 

 

Topics: Digital museum

