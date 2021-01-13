Saudi Arabia’s Sakani housing program OKs 3,181 residential plots in December 2020

RIYADH: The Housing Ministry’s Sakani program issued 3,181 new contracts for residential plots in December 2020, said a ministry’s statement on Tuesday.
It said the plots are located in Riyadh, Makkah, Qassim, Asir, Jazan, Najran regions and the Eastern Province.
The program aims to serve families wishing to own a property through Sakani’s mobile application and website. It also displays the beneficiaries’ national ID numbers on https://sakani-names.housing.sa/, and the electronic platform, which provides detailed information regarding the various housing options it has to offer.
In order to provide suitable housing options, Sakani is also working on several residential projects in partnership with real estate developers across the Kingdom. The prices of these units are favorable and range between SR250,000 ($66,545) and SR750,000. The construction process of these units takes into account the quality of the finished product and strictly respects construction stages and due dates.
The program provides eligible Saudi families a wider range of housing options through easier procedures in accordance with their needs, desires and capabilities.
