You are here

  • Home
  • UN calls for enhanced international cooperation to tackle terrorism

UN calls for enhanced international cooperation to tackle terrorism

Vladimir Voronkov, under-secretary-general of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism. (AFP/File)
Vladimir Voronkov, under-secretary-general of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v6grs

Updated 13 January 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

UN calls for enhanced international cooperation to tackle terrorism

UN calls for enhanced international cooperation to tackle terrorism
  • Security Council ministerial meeting told that threats have evolved and spread in the 20 years since 9/11
  • ‘Even better-equipped states are challenged to keep pace with evolving and emerging threats,’ expert warns
Updated 13 January 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The terrorism threat has evolved and spread in the 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, causing “unspeakable human suffering and loss,” according to Vladimir Voronkov, under-secretary-general of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.
Al-Qaeda has proven to be resilient despite the loss of many of its leaders, he said. It has “pioneered a dangerous transnational model of regional franchises exploiting local fragilities and conflicts.”
Meanwhile new groups have emerged in the past two decades, Voronkov added, including Daesh. Though defeated in Iraq and Syria, he said, the group is using social media to recruit and radicalize followers around the globe and, as it seeks to rebuild and re-establish itself, it continues to carry out attacks.
Voronkov was speaking on Tuesday at a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council marking the 20th anniversary this year of Resolution 1373, which was unanimously adopted on Sept. 28, 2001 in response to the 9/11 attacks. Considered a watershed in the international fight against terrorism, it includes a number of counterterrorism measures.
The council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee was established at the same time to monitor implementation of the resolution and enhance the institutional capacity of member states to prevent and counter threats by criminalizing terrorist activity, bringing terrorists to justice and denying them safe havens and financial support.
Voronkov urged the ministers, many of whom have witnessed terrorist attacks in their own countries, to work to ensure Daesh is held accountable for its crimes.
He also called on them to repatriate the thousands of their citizens, mostly women and children, who remain in limbo as a result of their prior connections with the terror group.
About 70,000 women and children associated with Daesh are being held in camps in Northern Syria. Of those, about 13,000 are from countries other than Syria or Iraq. The camps suffer from severe overcrowding and high rates of child mortality, but many nations refuse to accept the return of their citizens who are held there.
Richard Mills, the US deputy ambassador to the UN, said that repatriating these foreign nationals would not only “prevent fighters from going back to battle, but also, for humanitarian reasons, the situation in those camps is untenable.”
He added that the US has so far repatriated 12 teenagers and 16 adults, six of whom face criminal charges.
Tarek Ladeb, permanent representative to the UN for Tunisia, which holds the presidency of the Security Council this month, highlighted Daesh’s “considerable financial capacities, their use of sophisticated methods for recruitment, financing and planning, and their ability to adapt to national and international counterterrorism mechanisms.”
He added that the group’s activities cause ongoing conflicts to escalate, making them more violent, complex and difficult to resolve. He also talked about more-recent trends in global terrorism, including the mobilization of so-called “sleeper cells” or “lone wolves,” the growing links between terrorism and transnational organized crime, and the emergence of ethnically or racially motivated terrorism.
Michele Coninsx, the UN’s assistant secretary-general and executive director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, also highlighted “the proliferation of extreme right-wing (or racially and ethnically motivated) terrorism” which, she said, is “also a cause of increasing concern.”
To face these challenges, Ladeb called for a holistic approach in which civil-society groups, the private sector, women and young people all have a say, and urged states to balance their counter-terrorism measures with a commitment to the principles of international human-rights laws.
“(Terrorism) cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group,” he added.
Voronkov said that terrorists adapt quickly and are “keen to exploit cyberspace and new technologies, linkages with organized crime, as well as regulatory, human and technical gaps in national capacities. Their tactics are appealing to new groups across the ideological spectrum, including racially, ethnically and politically motivated violent extremist groups.
“The COVID-19 crisis has magnified these trends, just as it has been a stress test for international cooperation and solidarity.”
He called for enhanced international cooperation in counterterrorism efforts, given that “even better-equipped states are challenged to keep pace with evolving and emerging threats, both offline and online.”
Voronkov also stressed the need to “look beyond terrorism as a tactic” and address the underlying factors that cause it to spread, while also continuing with efforts to make progress on “the interlinked peace and security, sustainable development, and human-rights agendas.”
“It is time for the international community to walk the talk,” said Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s minister of external affairs. He presented an eight-point action plan as he called on members to summon the political will to address terrorism in a spirit of transparency and accountability, and to reject double standards.
“Terrorists are terrorists, and those who cover up for them are just as culpable,” he added.
 

Topics: United Nations

Related

GCC welcomes US designation of Houthis as terrorist organization
Middle-East
GCC welcomes US designation of Houthis as terrorist organization
Special US move to designate Houthis terrorist organization will help Yemen peace efforts: Officials, analysts
Middle-East
US move to designate Houthis terrorist organization will help Yemen peace efforts: Officials, analysts

Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
Updated 22 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
  • Opposition to the vaccine casts a cloud over Australia’s immunization plans with 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab already on hand
Updated 22 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian scientists have raised questions over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in establishing herd immunity, calling for a pause on its widespread rollout as the country recorded one new coronavirus case on Wednesday.
The opposition to the vaccine casts a cloud over Australia’s immunization plans with 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab already on hand.
“The question is really whether it is able to provide herd immunity. We are playing a long game here. We don’t know how long that will take,” said Professor Stephen Turner, the president of the Australian and New Zealand Society for Immunology (ASI).
Turner added that the government must pivot toward getting more of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Experts, including Turner, cited data showing the AstraZeneca jab had 62 percent efficacy compared with over 90 percent for the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.
In a statement, the ASI said Turner was speaking as an expert in immunology and that the body did not advocate a pause to the rollout as widely reported by local media.
Earlier, Turner told the Sydney Morning Herald the AstraZeneca vaccine is not one “I would be deploying widely because of that lower efficacy.”
Australia has 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, though neither AstraZeneca nor Pfizer have approval from the country’s drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).
AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
Australia’s chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, attempted to thwart the concerns around its efficacy, saying the AstraZeneca jab was “effective,” “safe” and of “high quality.”
“The great advantage of the AstraZeneca vaccine is it’s being made here in Australia,” Kelly said. “It will be available as soon as the TGA gives its tick, which we expect that it will in February.”
Kelly said Australia will have more data by February as well as “real-world information” coming from London, which has already rolled out the vaccine.
Australia has been more successful than many other countries in managing the pandemic, with total infections in the country of 25 million people at about 28,600, with 909 deaths.
Its success is largely attributable to closed borders and widespread compliance with social-distancing rules, along with aggressive testing and tracing programs.
Given the low case numbers and community transmission rates, some experts say Australia could afford waiting for a more effective vaccine.
“The government needs to be flexible in its rollout decisions once we have a better understanding of the efficacy of the other vaccines,” said Adrian Esterman, chair of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the University of South Australia.
Australia recorded one new local coronavirus cases in its most populous state of New South Wales on Wednesday.
In Queensland, hundreds of hotel quarantine guests were forced to restart their isolation after a handful of cases in the facility were linked to the highly contagious UK virus strain.

Topics: Australia AstraZeneca Coronavirus

Related

AstraZeneca files bid for EU vaccine approval
World
AstraZeneca files bid for EU vaccine approval
India sees early vaccine launch as AstraZeneca deliveries run late
World
India sees early vaccine launch as AstraZeneca deliveries run late

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet approves amendments to contractors authority, trademark law of GCC
Saudi Cabinet approves amendments to contractors authority, trademark law of GCC
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
YouTube suspends Trump channel, removes video due to ‘potential for violence’
YouTube suspends Trump channel, removes video due to ‘potential for violence’
President Joko Widodo takes first jab as Indonesia starts mass COVID-19 vaccinations
President Joko Widodo takes first jab as Indonesia starts mass COVID-19 vaccinations
Bahrain calls on Qatar to release athlete Sami Al-Haddad
Bahrain calls on Qatar to release athlete Sami Al-Haddad

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.