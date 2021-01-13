You are here

  • Home
  • Marvel superheroes return in quirky black-and-white sitcom

Marvel superheroes return in quirky black-and-white sitcom

Marvel superheroes return in quirky black-and-white sitcom
American actress Elizabeth Olsen stars as witch Wanda Maximoff. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/25gwg

Updated 13 January 2021
(AFP)

Marvel superheroes return in quirky black-and-white sitcom

Marvel superheroes return in quirky black-and-white sitcom
Updated 13 January 2021
(AFP)

LOS ANGELES: When the Marvel superhero movies reached their box office-shattering climax in 2019, nobody could have predicted the saga’s next installment would be a kitsch, black-and-white TV sitcom called “WandaVision.”

Making its debut on Jan.15 on Disney+, “WandaVision” stars witch Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and other-worldly android Vision (Paul Bettany), two B-list superheroes who struck up an unlikely but fan-favorite romance across several recent Marvel films.

“WandaVision” finds them — without explanation — living happily married in the idyllic 1950s town of Westview, which is seemingly lifted straight from an episode of “Bewitched” or “I Love Lucy.”

They still have superpowers, but have traded battles with genocidal villains for a cozy world of school fundraisers, neighborhood watch meetings and anniversary dinners.

 

Topics: WandaVision Marvel

Inside Zayn Malik’s surprise birthday party planned by Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/Getty Images
Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Inside Zayn Malik’s surprise birthday party planned by Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/Getty Images
Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid found the best way to surprise her longtime partner, former One Direction star, Zayn Malik on his 28th birthday this Tuesday.

Instagram/@gigihadid



To mark the British popstar's – and the other half of “Team No Sleep’s” – birthday, the Dutch-Palestinian model, who affectionately called it “Z-Day,” seized the opporunity to throw him a Super Mario-themed party in a private video game arcade.

Instagram/@gigihadid


The birthday bash, which Hadid documented via Instagram Stories, saw the new parents, who welcomed a baby girl together in September, play video games like Donkey Kong, The Simpsons and Pac-Man on old-school machines. 

Instagram/@gigihadid



The couple also enjoyed a personalized cake from Carlo’s Bakery and retro sweets like Nerds. 

Instagram/@gigihadid



As if that wasn't thoughtful enough, Hadid made sure to commission Pop-Up Florist to create a floral recreation of the cover of Malik’s third studio album “Nobody is Listening” to go alongside the multi-colored balloons that decorated the space.

Instagram/@gigihadid



The 25-year-old model also showed her love via a sweet Instagram post of the couple together, writing: “Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for making me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Topics: Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik

Latest updates

Adelson demonized Palestinians, bolstered Israel
Adelson demonized Palestinians, bolstered Israel
Inside Zayn Malik’s surprise birthday party planned by Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/Getty Images
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
TikTok tightens privacy features for younger users
TikTok tightens privacy features for younger users
TWITTER POLL: US right to designate Houthis as terror group
TWITTER POLL: US right to designate Houthis as terror group

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.