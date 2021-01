The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) is expected to launch the sale of off-plan villas in the Red Sea mega project as of next year, said Ahmad Darwish, Chief of Staff at TRSDC in an interview.

“Phase 1 will not offer lots of villas for sale, as the company is still in the process of building façade designs and providing the project services,” Darwish said, expecting stronger demand by 2030.