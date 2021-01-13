You are here

  • Home
  • Japan widens coronavirus emergency for 7 more areas as cases surge

Japan widens coronavirus emergency for 7 more areas as cases surge

Japan widens coronavirus emergency for 7 more areas as cases surge
Prime Minister Yoshide Suga earlier announced an emergency declaration for Tokyo, above, and three nearby prefectures. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4vnae

Updated 42 sec ago
AP

Japan widens coronavirus emergency for 7 more areas as cases surge

Japan widens coronavirus emergency for 7 more areas as cases surge
  • The measure takes effect Thursday and lasts until Feb. 7
Updated 42 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency for seven more prefectures Wednesday, affecting more than half the population as infections spread across the country.
Prime Minister Yoshide Suga’s announcement comes less than a week after his Jan. 7 emergency declaration for Tokyo and three nearby prefectures. The new declaration adds seven other prefectures in western and central Japan.
The measure, which focuses on requests for bars and restaurants to close at 8p.m. and for people to avoid nonessential outings, takes effect Thursday and lasts until Feb. 7.
Suga has been criticized as being to slow to act as the country’s number of reported coronavirus infections and deaths roughly doubled over the past month to about 300,000 and 4,100.

Topics: Japan Coronavirus Tokyo

Related

Japan presses on with Olympics preparations despite surging coronavirus cases
Sport
Japan presses on with Olympics preparations despite surging coronavirus cases
Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area over coronavirus
World
Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area over coronavirus

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly to Russia despite risks

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly to Russia despite risks
Updated 42 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly to Russia despite risks

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly to Russia despite risks
  • Alexei Navalny was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after an alleged an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent
Updated 42 min 13 sec ago
Reuters
MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he would fly back to Russia on Jan. 17 from Germany where he has been recovering after being poisoned, shrugging off potential legal risks that could see him jailed.
Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.
Russian authorities deny any involvement in the incident.
“It was never a question of whether to return or not. Simply because I never left. I ended up in Germany after arriving in an intensive care box for one reason: they tried to kill me,” Navalny wrote on Instagram.
“(President Vladimir Putin’s) servants are acting as usual by fabricating new criminal cases against me. But I’m not interested in what they’re going to do to me. Russia is my country, Moscow is my city and I miss it,” he wrote.
Navalny said he had probably almost fully recovered his health.
His announcement came a day after court documents showed Russian authorities had asked a court to jail him for allegedly breaking the terms of a suspended sentence for what he says was a politically-motivated conviction.
Russia’s Federal Prison Service (FSIN) last month ordered Navalny to immediately fly back, and to report at a Moscow office or be jailed if he failed to return in time.
He and his allies have accused Russian authorities of trying to scare him from returning ahead of parliamentary elections due to be held in September.
Russia has said it has seen no evidence he was poisoned and has denied trying to harm him. The Kremlin has said Navalny is free to return to Russia at any time like any other Russian citizen.

Latest updates

Japan widens coronavirus emergency for 7 more areas as cases surge
Japan widens coronavirus emergency for 7 more areas as cases surge
Red Sea Development to offer off-plan villas for sale by next year: official
Red Sea Development to offer off-plan villas for sale by next year: official
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly to Russia despite risks
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly to Russia despite risks
Kuwait PM submits cabinet resignation
Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah (R) received Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah (L) and other government ministers at Seif Palace, where they handed their resignation. (KUNA)
Hong Kong teenager returned by China appears in city court on protest-related charges
Hong Kong teenager returned by China appears in city court on protest-related charges

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.