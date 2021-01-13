You are here

France repatriates seven extremists' children from Syria

France repatriates seven extremists’ children from Syria
Individuals wait to leave the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of alleged Daesh fighters, in the Syrian northeastern Al-Hasakeh governorate on Dec. 10, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 January 2021
AFP

France repatriates seven extremists’ children from Syria

France repatriates seven extremists’ children from Syria
  • France has so far repatriated 35 children
  • Rights groups have been pressuring European governments to allow children to return from the crowded camps to live with relatives
Updated 13 January 2021
AFP

PARIS: France said on Wednesday it had brought home seven children of French extremists from northeast Syria, continuing a repatriation process begun after the toppling of Daesh’s so-called caliphate.
The children, aged between two and 11 and “particularly vulnerable,” were handed over to judicial authorities and taken into care by social services, the foreign ministry said.
They had been living in the Kurdish-run Roj and Al-Hol camps, where thousands of relatives of Daesh fighters and sympathizers have been held since the 2019 defeat of Daesh in Syria, a Kurdish source in the region told AFP.
France has so far repatriated 35 children, many of them orphans.
Rights groups have been pressuring European governments to allow children to return from the crowded camps to live with relatives.
Kurdish officials have also been pressuring countries to take back their citizens, warning that they do not have the resources to guard prisoners indefinitely.
France has insisted it will only take back children, with mothers to remain behind to face local justice, along with their husbands.
But many of the women have refused to be separated from their children.

Iran says research on uranium metal-based fuel has started - Twitter

Iran says research on uranium metal-based fuel has started - Twitter
Updated 5 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Iran says research on uranium metal-based fuel has started - Twitter

Iran says research on uranium metal-based fuel has started - Twitter
  • Uranium metal is a sensitive issue as it can potentially be used in nuclear weapons
Updated 5 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has started research on uranium metal-based fuel for its research reactor in Tehran, its envoy to the UN atomic watchdog said on Wednesday, in the Islamic Republic's latest breach of a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.
"R&D activities related to the design of an improved type of fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor started. Natural uranium will be used to produce uranium metal in the first stage," Kazem Gharibabadi said on Twitter.
He added that Iran had given design information about its research to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The agency had conducted an inspection, he said without elaborating.
The 2015 deal specifically prohibits "conducting R&D on plutonium or uranium metallurgy". It says that if, after the deal has been in place for a decade, Iran does then seek to initiate research on uranium metal-based fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor, it will seek approval from the other parties to the deal.
Uranium metal is a sensitive issue as it can potentially be used in nuclear weapons. The IAEA is investigating its possible use in the past by Iran, well before the nuclear deal was reached. Iran maintains that it has never sought nuclear weapons and never would.
In December, Iran's hardline-dominated parliament passed a law that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, including inauguration of the metallic uranium factory in Isfahan within five months.
It also says if US sanctions are not eased by Feb. 21, Tehran will step up uranium enrichment and will end the sweeping inspection powers given to the IAEA by the nuclear deal, limiting inspections to declared nuclear sites only.
In a move that will possibly complicate efforts by US President-elect Joe Biden to re-enter the pact, Iran resumed enriching uranium to 20% fissile strength at its underground Fordow nuclear plant earlier this month.
Tehran began violating the 2015 accord in 2019 in a step-by-step response to President Donald Trump's pull-out in 2018 and his reimposition of US sanctions that had been rescinded under the deal.

