Twitter chief says Trump ban sets ‘dangerous’ precedent

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on September 05, 2018. (AFP / Jim Watson)
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on September 05, 2018. (AFP / Jim Watson)
Updated 14 January 2021
  • Trump’s access to was cut off for stoking a violent mob into storming the US Capitol on Jan. 6
  • Twitter also blocked efforts by Trump to use the official presidential account @POTUS and the @TeamTrump campaign account
SAN FRANCISCO, US: Twitter chief Jack Dorsey backed the messaging platform’s ban of US President Donald Trump, but said Wednesday it sets a “dangerous” precedent and represents a failure to promote healthy conversation on the social network.
“Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications,” Dorsey said in a string of tweets inviting feedback from users.
“While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation.”
Trump’s access to social media platforms he has used as a megaphone during his presidency has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington last week.
Operators say the embittered leader could use his accounts to foment more unrest in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Late last week Twitter shut down Trump’s account, booting him from the global platform he has fervently used throughout his term in office to make proclamations, accusations and spread misinformation.
Twitter’s decision to permanently suspend Trump is considered overdue by critics who argue he has gotten away with abuses, but has inflamed members of the far right who say it stifles free speech.
Twitter said in a blog post explaining its decision that after close review of the president’s recent tweets it had “permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
Twitter also blocked efforts by Trump to sidestep the ban when he posted tweets from the official presidential account @POTUS and the @TeamTrump campaign account.
“We understand the desire to permanently suspend him now,” ACLU senior legislative counsel Kate Ruane said at the time.
“But, it should concern everyone when companies like Facebook and Twitter wield the unchecked power to remove people from platforms that have become indispensable for the speech of billions.”
Dorsey said Wednesday that while he believes Twitter made the right decision to ban Trump, it “sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation.”
“Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation,” Dorsey said.
“This moment in time might call for this dynamic, but over the long term it will be destructive to the noble purpose and ideals of the open Internet.”
Twitter is far from the only major platform to oust Trump, with bans also in effect by Facebook plus Snapchat, and YouTube temporarily suspending his channel.
Dorsey rejected the notion that social media giants coordinated these efforts, reasoning that it was more likely they each came to the same conclusion about the potential for violence.

 

WhatsApp scrambles as users in big Indian market fret over privacy

WhatsApp scrambles as users in big Indian market fret over privacy
  • WhatsApp has yet to see mass uninstalls of its app in India
  • Parent Facebook and WhatsApp have bet big on India and any user grumbling could dent their plans
NEW DELHI: WhatsApp is battling mistrust globally after it updated its privacy policy to let it share some user data with parent Facebook and other group firms, and the backlash risks thwarting its ambitions in its biggest market, India.
Though WhatsApp has yet to see mass uninstalls of its app in India, users concerned about privacy are increasingly downloading rival apps such as Signal and Telegram, research firms say, propelling them higher on the download charts and putting those apps ahead of their ubiquitous rival in India for the first time.
The reaction in India – where 400 million users exchange more messages on WhatsApp than anywhere in the world – has forced the messaging app to unleash an advertising blitz costing tens of millions of rupees this week in at least 10 English and Hindi newspapers.
“Respect for your privacy is coded into our DNA,” WhatsApp said in one newspaper announcement.
It said its privacy policy update “does not affect the privacy of your messages with your friends and family in any way.” WhatsApp has also said that the changes to the privacy policy are only related to users’ interactions with businesses.
When asked for comment, WhatsApp referred Reuters to its published statements on privacy.
The media campaign – similar to one it ran two years ago when it was facing criticism in India for not doing enough to curb disinformation – underscores the severity of the crisis for the world’s most popular messaging platform.
Parent Facebook and WhatsApp have bet big on India and any user grumbling could dent their plans.
Last year, Facebook invested $5.7 billion in the digital unit of Indian oil-to-tech group Reliance – the social media giant’s biggest deal since its $22 billion buyout of WhatsApp in 2014.
A huge part of the India investment hinges on a WhatsApp and Reliance project to allow about 30 million mum-and-pop store owners to transact digitally.
While WhatsApp’s payment service, approved by India’s flagship payments processor late last year after two years of waiting, does not fall under the privacy policy update, any sizeable user shift to other messengers could mean losing out to well-entrenched rivals.
Users around the world were alarmed when WhatsApp said on Jan. 4 it reserved the right to share some user data including location and phone number, with Facebook and its units such as Instagram and Messenger.
Even as WhatsApp sought to calm fears and assure users that neither it nor Facebook would have access to their messages, calls, or call logs, the privacy policy update triggered a storm globally with Signal downloads swelling as people looked for alternative messengers.
Signal was the most downloaded free app in India on both Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android outpacing WhatsApp, according to Internet research firm Top10VPN.
Downloads of Signal in India jumped to 7,100,000 between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, from about 15,000 days earlier, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower. Telegram downloads surged 40 percent while WhatsApp downloads fell 30 percent in the period.
Manish Khatri, a Mumbai based smartphone seller, said many of his customers were asking if WhatsApp could read their messages.
Indian startups have also been quick to react.
“Here in India WhatsApp/Facebook are abusing their monopoly and taking away millions of users’ privacy for granted,” Vijay Shekhar Sharma, chief executive of Alibaba-backed fintech Paytm, said on Twitter.
“We should move on to @signalapp NOW. It is up to us to become victim or reject such moves.”
MobiKwik, another digital payments firm, had begun using WhatsApp for business communication but has decided to shift to Google and Signal, its boss said.
“I’m making myself unavailable on WhatsApp and I’ve advised senior executives to do the same,” MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh told Reuters.
WhatsApp’s payments system in India competes with the likes of Paytm and MobiKwik as well as Google Pay and Walmart’s PhonePe.

