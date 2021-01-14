You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi insurance firm’s board members, audit executives convicted, fined by market regulator

Saudi insurance firm’s board members, audit executives convicted, fined by market regulator

Saudi insurance firm’s board members, audit executives convicted, fined by market regulator
The Saudi insurance firm’s officers were also banned from working in Saudi-listed companies for a period ranging between three and seven years. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nkedt

Updated 14 January 2021
Argaam

Saudi insurance firm’s board members, audit executives convicted, fined by market regulator

Saudi insurance firm’s board members, audit executives convicted, fined by market regulator
Updated 14 January 2021
Argaam

Some members of Weqaya Takaful and Reinsurance Co.’s board of directors, audit and executive committees were convicted and fined SR1.3 million ($350,000) in the lawsuit filed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

The decision of the Appeal Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes (ACRSD) was announced Jan. 13, 2021, by the General Secretariat of the Committees for Resolution of Securities Disputes.

According to the decision, those members were convicted of violating the corporate governance regulations, and the listing rules (applicable at that time), as they did not fulfill their duties and failed to verify the soundness of the financial and accounting systems deployed for the preparation of the company’s financial reports and financial statements in the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2013, and the interim period ended March 31, 2014.

Fines were imposed on Abdullah Al-Fuzan (SR200,000), Abdullah Alzunaitan (SR200,000), Fahad Alashqar (SR200,000), Ali Al-Suhaily (SR100,000), Omar Aldhouayan (SR200,000), Hussain Al’atal (SR200,000), and Khaled Alshami (SR200,000).

They were also banned from working in Saudi-listed companies for a period ranging between three and seven years.

CMA announced earlier this month that a decision was issued by ACRSD, convicting some of the company’s board members and executives of manipulation, fraud and scam of the capital market rules.

Total fines worth SR2.15 million were issued for those individuals, who were also banned working in Saudi-listed companies for a period ranging between five and seven years.

According to Argaam’s available data, the CMA decided in May 2017 to delist Weqaya from Tadawul due the company’s inability to meet regulatory requirements and fulfil financial commitments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi regulator identifies market fraud and scams
Business & Economy
Saudi regulator identifies market fraud and scams
Higher market liquidity ‘positive’, says CMA chairman
Business & Economy
Higher market liquidity ‘positive’, says CMA chairman

PIF aims to grow to $2 trillion from $400bn by 2030: governor

PIF aims to grow to $2 trillion from $400bn by 2030: governor
Updated 14 January 2021
Argaam

PIF aims to grow to $2 trillion from $400bn by 2030: governor

PIF aims to grow to $2 trillion from $400bn by 2030: governor
  • PIF’s investment outlook is long-term, with foreign investments currently representing between 25 percent and 30 percent
Updated 14 January 2021
Argaam

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns 67 percent stake in Lucid Motors with an investment worth $1.3 billion, governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said in a statement to CNBC Arabia.
Al-Rumayyan indicated that the fund’s foreign investments have financial and other objectives to support the economy.
PIF’s investment outlook is long-term, with foreign investments currently representing between 25 percent and 30 percent, compared to 2 percent in 2016, he added.
The governor said that the fund is one of the largest investors in technology, and seeks to invest in projects within the Kingdom, stressing that the government is a main supporter of its projects.
The size of PIF is currently about $400 billion, and the fund aims to reach $2 trillion in 2030, he pointed out.
Speaking about local investments, Al-Rumayyan said that the fund has excellent stakes in many companies in the Saudi market, as it owns approximately 34 percent of the volume on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).
Moreover, increasing its share in ACWA Power came due to the importance of renewable energy in the agenda of the fund and the government in general.
PIF is the single and largest shareholder in NEOM, Al-Rumayyan said, clarifying that the project is not only a real estate development but rather a complete financial, technical and social system.
The project will depend on 14 different sectors, including energy, water, transport, food, manufacturing, media, entertainment and culture, in addition to technology, tourism, sports, design, construction, services in general, health services, welfare and education.
NEOM aspires to form partnerships in each of these sectors with entrepreneurs as well as local and international companies, Al-Rumayyan emphasized, noting that the project has two private funds - one for investment and the other for financing - in addition to the support it receives from PIF.
Meanwhile, the governor also added that THE LINE is the first project of NEOM, and will be funded through investment capital, financing and partnerships with local and international investors.
One of the main objectives of NEOM is to have financial sustainability over the years and good governance in line with the internal system of the project and the investment policies of PIF, Al-Rumayyan concluded.

Topics: Saudi Arabia PIF Public Investment Fund

Related

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) on Tuesday announced the launch of the National Security Services Company (SAFE). (Argaam)
Business & Economy
PIF launches security services company
Saudi sovereign fund PIF says total staff count crossed 1,000 in December
Saudi Arabia
Saudi sovereign fund PIF says total staff count crossed 1,000 in December

Latest updates

Action-thirsty MMA fans look ahead to Conor McGregor’s debut at UFC Fight Island 3 in Abu Dhabi
Action-thirsty MMA fans look ahead to Conor McGregor’s debut at UFC Fight Island 3 in Abu Dhabi
Andy Murray tests positive for virus before Australian Open
Andy Murray tests positive for virus before Australian Open
PIF aims to grow to $2 trillion from $400bn by 2030: governor
PIF aims to grow to $2 trillion from $400bn by 2030: governor
Thai police arrest student after king’s portraits defaced
Thai police arrest student after king’s portraits defaced
German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020
German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.