Egypt signs MoU with Siemens for $23bn high-speed train line

Egypt discounts aviation fuel in effort to support tourism

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek Al-Molla revealed a new initiative to reduce the price of aviation fuel to 15 cents per gallon with the aim of helping the tourism and aviation sectors overcome the challenges created by the pandemic.

Egypt had previously lowered aviation fuel prices last April to support the tourism and aviation sectors, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, Al-Molla said that the initiative would be implemented starting Jan. 21 and would remain ongoing until the end of the year.

The initiative came after a meeting between Al-Molla, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani and Minister of Civil Aviation Mohammed Manar Enaba, during which they discussed a number of issues related to supporting the tourism and aviation sectors.

Al-Anani said that the initiative would contribute to tourism to Egypt by motivating international companies to increase the number of flights to Egyptian destinations, while Enaba explained the important role of the petroleum sector in supporting aviation traffic through its initiatives and its provision of aviation fuel at all Egyptian airports.

Enaba emphasized that there was full coordination and cooperation between the three sectors of tourism, aviation and petroleum.