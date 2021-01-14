You are here

  • Saudi FM accuses Iran of spreading havoc in region

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud in Moscow on Jan. 14, 2021. (AFP)
  • The Saudi minister said the Kingdom was pushing towards achieving stability in the region
  • Lavrov stressed that Moscow supported a comprehensive political process in Libya with the participation of all parties
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud accused Iran of spreading havoc in the region, in a joint press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.
He further urged Iran to enhance the capabilities of the Iranian people instead of financing militias to destabilize the security of neighboring countries, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
“The Iranian regime must change its philosophy regarding its role in the region,” he said, adding that “the Iranian citizens should be a priority, and when that happens, things will change in the region.”
The Saudi minister also said the Kingdom was pushing towards achieving stability in the region.
He discussed the Kingdom’s success in implementing the Riyadh Agreement in Yemen, alluding to an Iranian role in supplying the Houthis in Yemen with weapons.
The Kingdom supports Washington’s decision to consider the Houthis a terrorist group, he added, noting their attacks on civilian areas in Saudi Arabia
With regards to oil, he said cooperation with Russia contributed to stabilizing oil prices within the OPEC+ system.
The Saudi Foreign Minister stated that his visit to Russia aimed to enhance coordination and cooperation in all fields.
For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said: “Russia welcomes the Al-Ula summit in Saudi Arabia and the agreements that it came out with.”
He said Moscow is interested in stability in the Arab Gulf region. “We support the Saudi position in rejecting foreign interference in the region’s issues,” he added.
Lavrov stressed that Moscow supported “a comprehensive political process in Libya with the participation of all parties,” adding that “We discussed with the Saudi Foreign Minister the crisis in Syria."
He said his country was cooperating with Saudi Arabia in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the stability of the oil market.

Soleimani’s shadow
Qassem Soleimani left a trail of death and destruction in his wake as head of Iran’s Quds Force … until his assassination on Jan. 3, 2020. Yet still, his legacy of murderous interference continues to haunt the region

Topics: Saudi Arabia Russia OPEC+ Iran Syria Libya

Updated 56 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 356,201
  • A total of 6,310 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 56 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 6 deaths from COVID-19 and 169 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 46 were recorded in Riyadh, 42 in Makkah, 33 in the Eastern Province, 18 in Madinah, 11 in Asir, 2 in Najran and 2 in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 356,201 after 188 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,310 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

